There are few things more comforting than a bowl of risotto, which is a traditional Italian dish that incorporates rice, broth, and possibly even some meat or vegetables. While there are many different ways to make a risotto, recipe developer and nutritionist Hayley MacLean presents a vegan mushroom risotto recipe, which is incredibly savory and warming. Not only is it vegan, but MacLean chose a distinct ingredient that veers away from traditional Italian roots. The recipe calls for using white miso paste, and MacLean notes that there is a pretty good reason for this twist. "The white miso paste in this recipe beautifully enhances the natural umami flavors of the mushrooms, and it also helps bring the rich, savory flavors that are usually added by Parmesan cheese in risotto," she explains.

