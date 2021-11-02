Speeding Driver Makes a "Milk" Run, Crashes, Blocks Interstate in Tampa

TAMPA -- A driver trying to speed away from state troopers ended up crashing into a milk truck and snarling traffic in Malfunction Junction for hours Tuesday.

The Florida Highway Patrol says 40-year-old Willie Lloyd was spotted tailgating another car without headlights, on I-4 westbound near Orient Road Tuesday morning. FHP says Lloyd's Nissan pulled over, then took off. Speeds reached 100 miles per hour when the Nissan collided with the back of a milk truck. The crash shut down the ramp from I-4 to I-275 southbound for several hours.

FHP says Lloyd tried to run on foot but another trooper caught him. One of his female passengers suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized.

Troopers charged Lloyd with several counts, including reckless driving, DUI with serious injuries, and leaving the scene of a crash. Troopers found marijuana, an open liquor bottle and a firearm and ammunition. Lloyd is a convicted felon and also has an outstanding warrant for burglary from Pinellas County.

Photo: FHP