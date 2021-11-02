CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Exclusive: Watch A New Clip From Mikrofilm’s North Pole Epic ‘Titina’

By Alex Dudok de Wit
Cartoon Brew
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the standout animated titles being presented at this week’s American Film Market is Titina, a Norwegian-Belgian family feature we’ve been following for a while. We are honored to exclusively premiere its latest teaser, which you can watch below. Based on real events, the film tells the story...

www.cartoonbrew.com

Comments / 0

Related
SuperHeroHype

Mr. Grooberson Outruns a Terror Dog in a New Clip From Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Mr. Grooberson Outruns a Terror Dog in a New Clip From Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Ghostbusters: Afterlife looks like it’s going to feature plenty of fun callbacks to the original 1984 movie. And while some early reviews peg this as a weakness, it’s undeniably cool to see Terror Dogs come to life using modern animatronics and CGI. We already knew that at least one of these four-legged beasts will appear in Afterlife thanks to the film’s trailers. However, a new clip (via PlayStation) reveals the creature’s full encounter with Paul Rudd’s Mr. Grooberson. You can check it out for yourself below.
MOVIES
trekmovie.com

Watch New Clips And Character Promos For ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ [UPDATED]

Star Trek: Prodigy arrives on Thursday and Paramount+ has been releasing more promos to build buzz for the premiere of the kids’ animated series, including airing two clips during Sunday NFL games on CBS. New clips. The following clips were shown on Sunday during CBS NFL football. First up is...
NFL
/Film

New Clip From Knocking Teases Precarious Encounters

Most women have a story about the time they either helped out or were helped out by another woman in a dangerous situation. We pretend to be long-lost friends and cousins at the bar, when a man won't take no for an answer and we're worried that he'll turn violent in the face of rejection. We walk each other to our cars after late shifts. We send our locations to each other during rideshare trips, and generally treat each others' safety with the seriousness that many men won't. We tend to listen to intuition when it tells us that a situation isn't right, such as if we witness a couple arguing and one exhibits signs of abuse or coercion.
TV SERIES
dailydead.com

Watch an Exclusive Clip from Malaysian Folk Horror Film ROH

Ahead of its release to select theaters, Virtual Cinema, VOD & Digital on October 29 from Film Movement, we have an exclusive look at ROH:. "Cut off from civilization, a single mother puts her children on high alert when they bring home a strange young girl caked in clay. She tells of spirits and spirit hunters and after spending the night she delivers an ominous prophecy: the family will all soon die. As strangers begin to show up on her doorstep, and terrible events crop up around them, she quickly finds another reason to fear the forest. This eerily atmospheric folk horror tale marks the stunning directorial debut of seasoned visual effects artist, Emir Ezwan. From the ominous lighting, off-kilter tone, isolated locations and strange goings on, ROH is a visceral, spine-tingling revelation."
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roald Amundsen
Thrillist

Richard Ayoade Hurls Insults in This Exclusive Clip from 'The Souvenir: Part II'

The British comedian and filmmaker Richard Ayoade, best known for his work as Maurice Moss on The IT Crowd, has one scene in 2018's The Souvenir, a semi-memoir of a film directed by Joanna Hogg. He nearly steals the movie as a brash, truth-telling filmmaker. Thank goodness he's in even more of The Souvenir: Part II, the uniformly excellent and unlikely sequel due out this weekend from A24. Now, you can watch Ayoade as Patrick brilliantly condescend to a room full of people in the above clip.
MOVIES
dailydead.com

“They’re Not People Anymore” in an Exclusive Clip from THE SPORE

Ahead of The Spore's release to Digital, On Demand and DVD on November 2nd, we have an exclusive clip just for Daily Dead readers!. "Fleeing from civilization as a horrific plague ravages mankind. Meadow gets a lift from a stranger. When she sees that the driver is gruesomely infected, Meadow escapes and takes refuge in a cabin that’s abandoned…or is it? The apocalypse started days earlier when an evil spore, long dormant beneath an ancient ice field, was awakened by global warming. Now, as ten strangers try to evade the madness, some must succumb to the hideously mutating fungus and claim the survivors as their bitter prey."
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Netflix's Army of Thieves: Exclusive Official Clip

Check out this exclusive heist scene from the zombie-less prequel to Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead. Army of Thieves debuts exclusively on Netflix on October 29, 2021. After charming audiences as the wisecracking hero Dieter in Zack Snyder's zombie blockbuster Army of the Dead, Matthias Schweighöfer takes center stage in the film's prequel, which he also directs. Ditching the undead, Army of Thieves puts a modern spin on classic heist films with European flair and an unlikely love story. Produced by Snyder and co-starring Nathalie Emmanuel (the Fast and the Furious franchise), Army of Thieves chronicles the harrowing adventures that transformed Dieter from a sheepish German bank teller named Sebastian into the badass safe-cracker who became a fan-favorite character in Army of the Dead. Sebastian's impassioned YouTube videos about the fabled safes designed by the locksmith Hans Wagner (Christian Steyer) catch the eye of Gwendoline (Nathalie Emmanuel), a beguiling career criminal whose take-no-prisoners exterior belies a desire to love and be loved. To Dieter's shock, Gwen enlists him to be part of her motley crew of some of Interpol's most wanted: the jack-of-all-trades Korina (Ruby O. Fee), rugged bad boy Brad (Stuart Martin), and getaway sidekick Rolph (Guz Khan). As the five misfits zigzag across Europe cracking a trio of impenetrable vaults known as the Ring Cycle — Das Rheingold, the Valkyrie, and the Siegfried — French law-enforcement officials Delacroix (Jonathan Cohen) and Beatrix (Noémie Nakai) are hot on their trail. Anchored by a simmering romance between Dieter and Gwen, Army of Thieves broadens the scope of Snyder's Army Universe while staying true to its vision as its own movie.
TV SERIES
bicycling.com

Watch This Exclusive Short Film From ‘Bicycling’ Featuring the Aethos

We’re proud to premiere The Space Between, a short film from Bicycling in which our Editorial Director, Bill Strickland, and mixed-medium artist Joseph O’Neal collaborate to turn the blank Aethos Jet Fuel frame into a rolling work of art. It’s now available exclusively for Bicycling members to stream above. When...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic#The North Pole#American Film Market#Norwegian#Italian#Vivi Film#Deconstruction Workers#The British Scott
NME

Watch two new clips from Talk Talk documentary ‘In A Silent Way’

Two new clips from documentary Talk Talk: In A Silent Way have been released ahead of its premiere this month. The upcoming film focuses on the band’s fourth album ‘Spirit Of Eden’, released in 1988, which represented a radical departure from the band’s earlier, more accessible albums. Despite being a...
MOVIES
Collider

'Army of Thieves': Watch Dieter Meet the Heist Crew in New Clip

The newest film in Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead universe recently released a short teaser clip for the newly released prequel Army of Thieves. It stars Matthias Schweighöfer as Sebastian/Dieter, German safecracker; Nathalie Emmanuel as Gwendoline; Stuart Martin as Brad; Ruby O. Fee as Korina; and Guz Khan as Rolph. In it, Dieter—who is addressed as "Sebastian" for reasons that aren't readily apparent in the clip—is being introduced to his fellow heistmates.
MOVIES
New Haven Register

MPX Pacts for Horror Pic 'Student Body'; Watch Exclusive Clip

Motion Picture Exchange (MPX) has closed a deal for North American distribution rights to 1091 Pictures on horror film “Student Body,” starring Montse Hernandez, Cheyenne Haynes, Harley Quinn Smith, Austin Zajur, Anthony Keyvan and Christian Camargo. MPX reps worldwide rights to the feature. More from Variety. Rupert Everett Conjures Up...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Movies
rue-morgue.com

Exclusive clip: Visions of fate from the ghost story “DOUBLE WALKER”

In which the film’s heroine must make a life-or-afterlife decision. Cranked Up Films releases DOUBLE WALKER in select theaters and on VOD November 12. Colin West directed from a script he wrote with Sylvie Mix, who also produced and stars in the movie alongside Jacob Rice, Quinn Armstrong and Justin Rose. The synopsis: “DOUBLE WALKER stars Mix as a young ghost who haunts her cold Midwestern hometown, trying to piece together the horrific flashes of memories from her past. One by one she kills the men she believes were responsible for her death with a sharp, pointed spoon and drinks their blood. Her plan is derailed when she meets Jack [Rice], a kind movie theater usher who inadvertently intercepts as she’s stalking her next victim. While Jack takes her in and offers her a glimpse at a normal life, her desire to avenge her own murder lingers on.”
MOVIES
FANGORIA

Watch This Exclusive Clip: DEAD & BEAUTIFUL Now Streaming On Shudder

We love a well-dressed vampire brood and from the looks of it, Dead & Beautiful certainly delivers on the title. Five rich, well-dressed, well-coiffed, directionless, spoiled twenty-somethings with too much money and too much time on their hands decide to take turns designing extravagant experiences for the group, in search of some excitement. After a night out, they wake to find they've sprouted fangs and an insatiable thirst for human blood.
TV SERIES
Paste Magazine

Watch an Exclusive Clip from the Season Finale of Brad Neely's The Harper House

The Harper House’s latest episode premieres on Paramount+ tomorrow, and here’s a little taste of what you can expect from the season finale of Brad Neely’s newest show. Neely, the creator of Wizard People, Dear Reader and the Adult Swim shows China, IL. and Brad Neely’s Harg Nallin’ Sclopio Peepio, set his latest show in the state of his birth, the deeply misunderstood and widely unloved Arkansas. It touches on real issues like class and race in a ridiculous way, while focusing on an awkward family of weirdos, voiced by a top-notch cast headlined by Rhea Seehorn, Jason Lee, and Tatiana Maslany. And although it still features a good bit of the absurdity you’d expect from a Neely show, it’s also probably his most accessible work yet; it’s less in the vein of a late-night Adult Swim 15-minute show, and more like something you could see on Fox’s Sunday night lineup, only with more swearing.
TV SERIES
rue-morgue.com

Exclusive clip from “ROH” takes you deep into a frightening forest

The acclaimed Malaysian chiller is now available via Virtual Cinema, VOD and digital. ROH, which was Malaysia’s entry for Best International Film at last year’s Oscars, is released by Film Movement and was written and directed by Emir Ezwan, making his feature filmmaking debut after years of visual effects work. Farah Ahmad, Mhia Farhana, Harith Haziq, Namron, Junainah M. Lojong and Putri Syahadah Nurqaseh star; the synopsis: “Cut off from civilization, a single mother puts her children on high alert when they bring home a strange young girl caked in clay. She tells of spirits and spirit hunters and after spending the night she delivers an ominous prophecy: the family will all soon die. As strangers begin to show up on her doorstep, and terrible events crop up around them, she quickly finds another reason to fear the forest.”
MOVIES
AL.com

Aretha biopic: Watch exclusive Muscle Shoals clip from ‘Respect’ DVD bonus-features

“Aretha’s sound was all her own. But in the very early stages of her career, when she was doing the standards, she was not able to find her voice.” That’s Jennifer Hudson, star of the Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect,” in an interview from bonus features of the film’s upcoming DVD/Blue-ray/digital release. You can watch one of those bonus features, titled “From Muscle Shoals,” in the below video clip.
MOVIES
Cartoon Brew

The Best Animation Instagrams Of The Week: Oscar Shorts Contenders

Such is the nature of shorts distribution that many of these films remain hard to see outside festivals (although industry professionals can apply to watch some for free on streaming platform The Animation Showcase). Eventually, most will make their way online. In the meantime, many of their directors are active on social media, posting artwork that showcases their unique talents — and sometimes sheds light on how they made their films.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Cannes Short Film Winner Vasilis Kekatos Set to Begin Shooting TV Series ‘Milky Way’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Vasilis Kekatos, who won the Palme d’Or and the Queer Palm at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019 for his short film “The Distance Between Us and the Sky,” is prepping a TV series centered on an unwanted pregnancy in a provincial Greek town. An eight-episode limited series, “Milky Way” follows 17-year-old Maria, a high school senior with dreams of becoming a dancer, whose starry-eyed plans for the future are put on hold when she gets pregnant by her boyfriend Tasos, a young layabout who’s spent 10 years working at the only gas station in town. Though family and friends are...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Gal Gadot Dishes on ‘Snow White’ Casting, Says ‘Wonder Wonder 3’ Script Is Underway

Gal Gadot will soon take on another iconic character in a live-action adaptation of a classic story: the “Wonder Woman” star is set to play the Evil Queen in Disney’s upcoming “Snow White” remake. Gadot was beaming while speaking for her first time about her villainous Disney role. “I’m so excited,” she told Variety on Wednesday night at the premiere of her new action film, “Red Notice,” which launches Nov. 12 on Netflix. When asked what attracted her to the role of the Evil Queen in this iteration of “Snow White,” Gadot gave a major smile, but refrained from giving away too many...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy