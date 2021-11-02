Salads, Wraps Sold In Tennessee Stores Recalled Due To Choking Hazard

Photo: Getty Images

If you have recently purchased a salad or chicken wrap, you may want to think twice before eating it .

Six salads and one wrap sold in stores around the country were voluntarily recalled by Ukrop's Homestyle Foods, FOX 17 reports, after a couple pieces of brown hard plastic were discovered during production, which could pose a potential choking hazard for consumers. According to a recall notice by the FDA, no injuries have been reported.

The recalled products were sold in Kroger stores in Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio, as well as Food Lion stores in Virginia and North Carolina. They were also sold in the Harris Teeter in Williamsburg, Virginia, as well as Ukrop's Market Hall in Richmond, Virginia.

The following products are included in the recall:

Chef Salad : UPC 72251525049

: UPC 72251525049 Chicken Caesar Salad : UPC 72251525050

: UPC 72251525050 Chicken and Bacon Cobb Salad : UPC 72251525051

: UPC 72251525051 Garden Side Salad : UPC 72251525202

: UPC 72251525202 Mexican Side Salad : UPC 72251525214

: UPC 72251525214 Southwestern Style Salad : UPC 72251525133

: UPC 72251525133 Chicken Caesar Wrap : UPC 72251525064

All of the recalled salads have Sell By dates of October 24, 2021, while the wrap has a Sell By date of October 23, 2021. Product photos can be found here .

Anyone who bought one or more of the products included in the recall is encouraged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. If you have any questions, you can call Ukrop's Homestyle Foods at 804-340-3050 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET.