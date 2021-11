A new analysis of the 2020 census shows New York state lost a congressional seat due to an undercount — and an overcount in Minnesota, which gained the seat. The Associated Press reports the Urban Institute found the U.S. Census missed an estimated 1.6 million people last year, a smaller-than-expected undercount given challenges created by the Covid-19 pandemic, natural disasters and political pressure from the Trump administration. The think tank said computer simulations found that people of color, renters, noncitizens, children and people living in Texas — the state that saw the nation’s largest growth — were most likely to be missed.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO