Temps drop below freezing overnight; sunny skies expected Wednesday

Colder temperatures have arrived in New Jersey, prompting freeze warnings and frost advisories. This comes after a particularly warm October. News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist Dave Curren says that this past October was the second warmest October on record.

Overnight temperatures will drop to at or around the freezing mark. A frost advisory is in effect for a majority of the state until Wednesday morning. A freeze warning is in effect for Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset, Sussex and Warren counties until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Curren says that all pets should be brought indoors overnight and any porch plants that can come inside should be brought inside to protect them.

Wednesday will be generally sunny, but temperatures won’t rise much above 50 degrees. Clear skies will remain at night, with temperatures dropping into the low- to mid-30s.

Thursday will start off sunny, with some clouds by the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 51 degrees. Thursday night will remain partly cloudy, with a clearing by the overnight hours. Lows will be around 34 degrees.

Friday will also be sunny but with highs in the low-50s. Friday night will remain clear, with lows around 34 degrees.

The weekend is looking to be partly cloudy, with high temperatures in the low-50s.