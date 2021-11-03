CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Temps drop below freezing overnight; sunny skies expected Wednesday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gQMct_0ckWk0Ie00

Colder temperatures have arrived in New Jersey, prompting freeze warnings and frost advisories. This comes after a particularly warm October. News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist Dave Curren says that this past October was the second warmest October on record.

Overnight temperatures will drop to at or around the freezing mark. A frost advisory is in effect for a majority of the state until Wednesday morning. A freeze warning is in effect for Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset, Sussex and Warren counties until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=113iEE_0ckWk0Ie00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oezDi_0ckWk0Ie00

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

Curren says that all pets should be brought indoors overnight and any porch plants that can come inside should be brought inside to protect them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kEXZP_0ckWk0Ie00

Wednesday will be generally sunny, but temperatures won’t rise much above 50 degrees. Clear skies will remain at night, with temperatures dropping into the low- to mid-30s.

Thursday will start off sunny, with some clouds by the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 51 degrees. Thursday night will remain partly cloudy, with a clearing by the overnight hours. Lows will be around 34 degrees.

Friday will also be sunny but with highs in the low-50s. Friday night will remain clear, with lows around 34 degrees.

The weekend is looking to be partly cloudy, with high temperatures in the low-50s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nYyr9_0ckWk0Ie00

Comments / 0

Related
nbc15.com

Accumulating Snow Expected Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first accumulating snowfall of the season will arrive in southern Wisconsin Friday. As strong low pressure exits to the east, cold air will plunge in behind it. High temperatures will be in the 30s Friday through Monday of next week. The air aloft will be very cold and help lead to the development of snow as an upper-level low rotates into the region. Snow is expected to begin west of Madison early in the morning and progress eastward from there. The snow will come in the form of showers, that is, quick bursts of light to moderate snow. During these bursts, there will likely be some accumulation on mainly grassy areas. In particularly strong bursts, there may even briefly be some slushy accumulation on pavement. This will melt away quickly as pavement temperatures will be close to 40 degrees throughout the day. Accumulation will range from a dusting to as much as 3/4 of an inch west of Madison.
MADISON, WI
101.9 KELO-FM

Snow expected tonight: How much your city could get

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls area appears set for its first significant snow of the season on Thursday night and into Friday. The National Weather Service says communities north and east of Sioux Falls are more likely to experience heavy snow. The NWS says Sioux Falls has...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: Snow To Fall Overnight, ‘Worst Commute’ Expected Friday Morning

WHAT WE KNOW – Snow to fall across Minnesota late Thursday and into the overnight hours – Worst commute across the region will be Friday morning – Strong winds Friday of 40+ mph could lead to visibility issues, especially to the west and north – Much colder weekend to follow – More snow possible Saturday into Sunday morning WHAT WE DON’T KNOW – How much snow will melt on impact across the state – How much snow will fall Saturday evening into Sunday – How long snow will stick around with temps warming next week WEATHER RESOURCES: WCCO Weather App | School Closings | Live Radar MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — ...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
KWCH.com

Windy Friday ahead of the hard freeze

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wind gusts on Friday will be back up around 40 mph for much of the state. It will also be a colder day thanks to a front passing through in the overnight hours. Look for morning temperatures to be in the 20s and 30s with clearing...
WICHITA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Frost
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Skies#Clear Skies#The Overnight
KMBC.com

Lows overnight near freezing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lows overnight near freezing across the greater Kansas City area. Windy and cold conditions will remain over the region for several days. Partly sunny but cooler than normal for Friday, with the high barely in the 40s. Mostly sunny and also very blustery on Saturday, with the high only a few degrees warmer in the middle 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
WGN News

Snow likely in Chicago on Friday

CHICAGO — It’s that time — snow has made it into the forecast. The Chicago area is likely to see its first snowfall on Friday. Friday will be mostly cloudy, windy and colder with snow and rain showers a likely, especially in the afternoon when highs reach the lower 40s. However, you’re unlikely to be […]
CHICAGO, IL
Pine And Lakes News

Accumulating snow expected in Cass County Thursday into Friday

The Duluth office of the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory ahead of what is anticipated to be the season's first storm from noon Thursday, Nov. 11 ro noon Friday, Nov. 12. Slush and slippery roads could impair commutes Thursday evening and Friday morning. With daytime high...
CASS COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
local21news.com

Cloudy and warm temps for Veterans Day, rain expected overnight

We can expect a bit more in terms of clouds today, but it will be dry and seasonably warm for Veterans Day commemorations. Remember to thank a vet!. A strong cold front will push through overnight Thursday and into early Friday. Most spots will be done with the rain by about 9am and skies will be clearing by mid-day. It looks like another good night for High School football playoff games with mainly clear skies and kickoff temperatures in the upper 40's.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Partly Cloudy, Storms In The Afternoon

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a mainly dry start across South Florida with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Scattered storms will develop this afternoon and evening due to a very moist, unstable atmosphere ahead of our next cold front. (CBS4) Overnight some wet weather will roll through, but the highest rain chance will likely be Friday with the deepest moisture in place. Passing storms will lead to some heavy downpours at times Friday. Highs will remain seasonably warm in the low 80s. Saturday a second front will lead to some showers before we gradually clear out by Sunday. It will be cooler Sunday morning with lows in the upper 60s and highs near 80 degrees. It will be even cooler by Monday morning with lows falling to the low 60s and highs will be pleasant with the upper 70s.
MIAMI, FL
WNDU

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cold Front Brings Rain and Wind

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY NIGHT: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Clouds clearing overnight as it remains breezy. Turning cold overnight as the temperatures fall into the 30s. Low of 36. FRIDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: The chilly start to the morning and a breeze out of the North and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
capecoddaily.com

HN PHOTOS: It’s not consistently below freezing yet…

HYANNIS – [HN NOTES] – The above HN photos were made in the Hyannis area this morning at around 3:30 a.m.. The temperature was 37 °F. And as the temperatures continue to drop, the health and safety of our homeless … Continue reading → The post HN PHOTOS: It’s not consistently below freezing yet… first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
HYANNIS, NE
News 12

News 12

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy