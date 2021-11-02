Teach core subjects, not progressive politics

A varied and rewarding role for someone looking to make a real difference in the lives of vulnerable children. We are an alternative school and education charity, built on an ethos of creative learning. We work with young people who are unable to attend mainstream school for a variety of reasons including mental health, complex educational needs, previous school exclusions, or medical conditions. Through a combination of group and 1:1 education, extra-curricular creative projects and holistic wellbeing support, we provide our students with a rounded and supportive educational experience, helping them to overcome their personal challenges and thrive in our school community. Since being founded in 1999, we have positively changed the lives of countless young people.
