NZD/USD has recovered back to the north of 0.7100 despite strong US data. Significant widening of NZ/US rate differentials in recent weeks is likely playing a supportive role. NZD/USD has been gaining ground in recent trade, despite the release of a very healthy US labour market report for the month of October earlier in the session, which the US dollar has so far failed to capitalise on. The pair has moved back to the north of the 0.7100 level in recent trade, meaning its has moved back to the north of its 200 and 21-day moving averages again, both of which sit just below the psychologically important level.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO