Little Devil Inside, a charming indie adventure game and timed PlayStation console exclusive, showed off a new in-depth trailer during today's State of Play event. Our protagonist, Billy, is heading to Cornfield Station to deliver an artifact to one Professor Vincent at the start of the new gameplay trailer. Little Devil Inside transitions from a board game-esque view of the map to 3D conversations and events pretty seamlessly and things are ratcheted up further when Billy is abruptly left to die at the hands of a tentacle monster apparently kept by the owner of the mansion containing the aforementioned artifact.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO