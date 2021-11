Tuesday’s investor call for Activision-Blizzard was not what I would generally call good news for the company across the board, but the reality is that we here are mostly concerned with World of Warcraft, and the rest of Blizzard’s slate is more important insofar as these things inform one another. And what we actually got from the call was… well, not good, but it requires a bit of reading between the lines to really unpack that. Because on the surface, the bad news about WoW is confined to the fact that it didn’t really get mentioned much.

