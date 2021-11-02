CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

Aurora First Fridays’ venues vital

Aurora First Fridays will celebrate Day of the Dead and with more than two dozen venues open to include art and music Friday, Nov. 5. Aurora Downtown’s Sugar Skull City will continue through Sunday with several venues offering special Day of the Dead activities at First Fridays. Pop ups will be...

The Voice

Traditional events to fill Aurora downtown

Aurora will have many events in the downtown this month and in December:. Everyone can have a ball in downtown Aurora in the Winter. It’s A Magical Winter with “Cinderella” at Paramount Theatre starting Wednesday, Nov. 10. Other magical events include Winter Lights festivities November 19 and Holiday Art and Market from 9 a.m. to noon at Society 57 November 13 and 20 and December 11 and 18. The annual Cocoa Crawl will be Friday, Dec. 3 at First Fridays at participating businesses. Santa will visit Millennium Plaza for free photos at the gazebo from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. the first three Saturdays in December. Aurora Downtown on Facebook.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Reader’s Commentary: The late Jim Hopp’s magic trades’ touch: A hero

Editor’s note: Aurora native Jim Hopp’s untimely death will reach three months Wednesday, Nov. 10. He left an indelible record in many ways. His wife, Nancy Hopp, submitted a timely narrative, a eulogy, in essence, for this week’s Reader’s Commentary. They were married 43 years. A celebration of life was held August 14 at New England Congregational Church in Aurora August 14. The family gathered to inter Jim’s ashes in the New England Congregational Church Memorial Garden Monday, Aug. 16. The lifelong resident of the Fox Valley area was born in Aurora March 10, 1947, went to Annunciation Grade School in Aurora and was graduated from Marmion Military Academy in Aurora in 1965 where he played football. He attended both Waubonsee Community College and Southern Illinois University. His work history with Hollywood Casino-Aurora started in 1992 when he was hired by Aurora Riverboats, Inc. to be the project manager for the construction of two riverboats, City of Lights I and City of Lights II, and for the Pavilion, all of which were completed and opened within 14 months. Before joining Hollywood Casino, Jim was general superintendent for 13 years for Peter Schwabe, Inc. of Big Bend, Wis., where he organized and managed field operations for key projects in the northern Illinois area, including Rock & Roll McDonald’s in downtown Chicago. Prior to that he was general superintendent for T&R Construction in Aurora.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Community input: Aurora Public Library District Holiday Celebrations in Many Lands

Holiday celebrants can stop at the Aurora Public Library District (APLD) in December to enjoy our annual Holiday Celebrations in Many Lands Exhibition! Each year, families, organizations, and businesses from our community come together at the Library to decorate a space to honor the unique celebrations and rituals common to a diverse array of countries and cultures. From Armenia to Kwanzaa and the Winter Solstice, the exhibition aspires to a broad and varied portfolio of global representation, aiming for an inclusive approach to holiday celebration that acknowledges both the ubiquitousness of a collective holiday experience and the rich diversity of the traditions we uphold.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Moment of silence special request at Aurora meeting

At the Aurora city government Committee of the Whole (COW) meeting Tuesday, mayor of Aurora, Richard Irvin asked for a moment of silence for a friend of his, David Williams, who was a well known preacher, volunteer, and basketball coach at East Aurora High School. Mayor Irvin asked for a...
AURORA, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Aurora, IL
Government
City
Aurora, IL
Alive Center

Alive Center

The Alive Center pet parade in downtown Aurora brought out a full variety of pets in the showcase. This content is for 30 Day Free Trial, 3 Months for 99 Cents, and One Year Subscription subscribers only.
AURORA, IL
Jim Hopp

Jim Hopp

Carousel Commentary Community ObituariesJim HoppNancy Hopp. Reader’s Commentary: The late Jim Hopp’s magic trades’ touch: A hero. Editor’s note: Aurora native Jim Hopp’s untimely death will reach three months Wednesday, Nov. 10. He left an indelible record in many ways. His wife, Nancy Hopp, submitted a timely narrative, a eulogy, in essence, for this week’s Reader’s Commentary. They were married 43 years. A celebration of life was...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Cosmo Club at Steel ice rink November 6

The Cosmopolitan Club of Aurora will celebrate “Fight Diabetes” Awareness Night at 7:05 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Fox Valley Ice Arena, 1996 S. Kirk Road, Geneva. The Chicago Steel hockey team will face-off against the Dubuque Fighting Saints. Ceremonial Puck Drop at 7:05 p.m.. The Ceremonial Puck Drop...
AURORA, IL
#Art Museum#Photography#Art Exhibit#Art Pop#Aurora First Fridays#The Balderas Hair Salon#State Farm#Bread Of The Dead#La Central Bakery#Wyckwood House#Ofrendas#The Cotton Seed Creative#The Food Truck Food Court
The Voice

Des Plaines Theatre opens

After a seven-year closure, the historic Des Plaines Theatre re-opened October 31 in grand splendor. Approximately 1,000 persons walked the red carpet into the beautifull-restored theatre. An opening ceremony was held, and the lights came back on!. A Charlie Chaplin impersonator fired up the old camera, Simon Kyung Lee shared...
DES PLAINES, IL
The Voice

Various ways aid communication, understanding

A system of communication is important in any community. In addition to precarious social media, newspapers have been involved in communications since the late 18th Century. Systems and times change. The Voice offers a platform to exchange ideas, provide community narratives, and offer opinions. We call attention to this week’s...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Waubonsee Community College programs on Native American heritage virtual, in person

Waubonsee Community College will be host to several programs to educate and raise awareness about Native American heritage, culture, traditions, and customs during Native American Heritage Month. These events will honor the generations of Native Americans who have shaped America’s legacy by sharing their stories while examining the complicated intersection between First Nations people and colonial/settler histories.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Ghostbusters Afterlife

‘Ghostbusters Afterlife’ special screening in North Aurora. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” a comedy/fantasy film based on the 1984 original, will be screened at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Cinemark Tinseltown USA, 320 S. Lincolnway in North Aurora. Fox Valley area residents 50 and older are invited. Admission and parking are free. Attendees are required to show proof of...
NORTH AURORA, IL
The Voice

October 30, 2021

Cheers For Veterans” Gala to add its “Reverse Raffle”for a Double-Fun 2021 Fundraiser Event November 4. In advance of Veterans Day, the public is invited to join the beloved “Cheers For Veterans” gala for its return at Bobak’s Signature Events in Woodridge, www.signatureevent.com, Thursday, Nov. 4! Now in its 11th year, the 2021 Cheers For Veterans event will feature fine dining, open bar, live music, silent...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

DAM starts in Aurora at French 75 Gallery and Lounge

In downtown Aurora, the first Thursday of the month was synonymous with DAAM from November 5, 2009 until December 7, 2017. For eight years, DAAM, which stood for Downtown Aurora Arts Mixer, stood strong as an easy way to get to know others who cared about the downtown art scene.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Cheers For Veterans

Cheers For Veterans” Gala to add its “Reverse Raffle”for a Double-Fun 2021 Fundraiser Event November 4. In advance of Veterans Day, the public is invited to join the beloved “Cheers For Veterans” gala for its return at Bobak’s Signature Events in Woodridge, www.signatureevent.com, Thursday, Nov. 4! Now in its 11th year, the 2021 Cheers For Veterans event will feature fine dining, open bar, live music, silent...
WOODRIDGE, IL
The Voice

Halloween events in Aurora

Designated Trick-or-Treat hours in Aurora will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. Following State and Federal health guidance, families are encouraged to trick-or-treat outside and to not gather in large groups. Costumes should incorporate medical masks, or cloth, face coverings. • The Monster Mash Bash will...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Halloween a serious treat in Aurora

For the seventh consecutive year, Aurora has been ranked as one of the best cities in America to celebrate Halloween!. Maintaining its consistent top 10 ranking, Aurora placed eighth out of the 210 largest cities in the Nation. To identify the Best Cities to Celebrate Halloween, finance website, SmartAsset, ranked...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

‘Our Town’ November 5-6 in Aurora

Aurora Central Catholic (ACC) High School actors will perform Thornton WIlder’s “Our Town” Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5-6, at 7 p.m. at the school, 1255 N. Edgelawn Drive in Aurora. The public is invited. Admission is $10. Reserved seats are an additional $1. Philip A. Nohl, ACC drama and choir...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

The Voice

The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

