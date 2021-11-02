CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game suspended after gun accidentally fired at Rosa Scott School

Cover picture for the articleMADISON — An Edwards woman faces a charge of discharging a firearm within the City Limits of Madison after a concealed firearm she was carrying in her purse was discharged while she was attending a...

WREG

Woman charged after gun goes off at a school game

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police are investigating after a gun was accidentally fired during a game at the Rosa Scott School on Monday, November 1. The woman told police she was reaching into her purse to get her phone, and the gun discharged. No one was injured during the incident. School leaders suspended the […]
MADISON, MS
