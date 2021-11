Investment fuels further development of 3D printing technology to create custom orthodontic treatments for every patient. LightForce Orthodontics, makers of the world’s only fully customizable 3D printed braces system, announced that the company raised a $50 million Series C round led by Kleiner Perkins. Previous LightForce investors also participated in this round, including Matrix Partners, Tyche Partners, and AM Ventures. The investment follows on the heels of LightForce posting over a 500% revenue growth rate during the past year in which the company developed two new products and grew their team year over year by 300%. The new funds will allow LightForce to offer training and education to orthodontists so that they are maximizing the technology for their patients while scaling operations and go-to-market efforts. Orthodontic practices around the country will work with LightForce to combine the digital benefits seen with aligner therapy with the tooth-moving efficiency and quality outcomes seen with braces.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO