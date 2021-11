There are so many ways to craft and DIY and it allows people of all ages to open their minds and use their brains creatively to create something by hand. For the readers who haven’t read about our monthly creative crafting before, we invite our readers to take part in a monthly themed crafting project that you share with us after completing by a deadline date. We then display your masterpiece in the paper to possibly inspire others to start crafting and get involved in the following month’s craft. You can start with new materials to create your craft or even upcycle with materials you have around the house.

