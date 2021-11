It was a busy day at 1 Jets Drive. A day after a humbling loss to the Patriots, rookie QB Zach Wilson had an MRI on his right knee and it revealed a PCL sprain that is expected to sideline him for 2-to-4 weeks. Backup Mike White, who played most of the second quarter and finished Sunday's game, will now get reps with the first-team offense after running the scout team since training camp. And then late Monday, NFL Network's Mike Garofolo reported the Jets had reached agreement on a trade that would bring back Joe Flacco from Philadelphia in exchange for a conditional draft pick.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO