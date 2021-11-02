CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin Salmon to leave Team DSM

By Cyclingnews
 4 days ago
Martin Salmon will not continue with Team DSM, the German told radsport-news.com. The 24-year-old began...

Cyclingnews

Tiesj Benoot set to break contract and leave Team DSM

Tiesj Benoot appears to be the latest rider looking to leave Team DSM while still under contract, with Dutch-language website Wielerflits reporting the Belgian Classics rider and Team DSM are in talks on finalising Benoot’s early release. Team DSM opted not to respond when contacted by Cyclingnews, while Wielerflits has...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Chad Haga announces departure from Team DSM after eight years

American time trial specialist Chad Haga is set to leave Team DSM after eight years with the German squad, he has announced in an Instagram post. 33-year-old Haga, who has been with the team since turning pro back in 2014, wrote that he's planning to challenge himself with a new team, but didn't reveal any details of a move for 2022.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Van Wilder takes legal action in bid to leave Team DSM

Van Wilder turned professional with the German-registered team in 2020 on a three-year contract, but has grown dissatisfied and expressed his desire for an early exit, notably when he was left out of the squad for this year's Vuelta a España. We check over 250 million products every day for...
TENNIS
Cyclingnews

Silent Summer: pro cycling and the climate emergency

Cycling is one of the greenest things we can do. With transport emissions at an all-time high, millions of unnecessary car journeys daily and scientists warning that the world faces a climate emergency, the bike is one of the solutions. But pro cycling isn’t so green. The sport flies thousands of people around the world and races are uniquely vulnerable to climate change. In this special feature, Procycling asks when the sport will take responsibility for its huge environmental impact, and if it can survive a rapidly changing world at all.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

August Jensen signs with Rally Cycling

Rally Cycling announced signing August Jensen to the team in 2022. The 30-year-old Norwegian arrives to the American outfit from DELKO and will strengthen the team's sprint lead-out next season. “I’m super stoked and really happy to have signed with Rally,” Jensen said. “I can see the atmosphere from when...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Eolo-Kometa sign ‘enthusiastic’ trio of Italians in 2022

Eolo-Kometa have announced welcoming three Italian riders Simone Bevilacqua, Giovanni Lonardi and Mirco Maestri to the team in 2022. The Italian-registered ProTeam managed by retired professional riders Alberto Contador and Ivan Basso stated in a press release that the three new hires bring all their 'experience, freshness, desire and dreams' to the squad.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Chris Froome won over by disc brakes after tweaking his set-up

After showing his personal disdain for disc brakes and sparking debate about their use in the professional peloton at the start of 2021, Chris Froome has revealed he has used the braking technology frequently during his first season with Israel Start-Up Nation, and is working with bike sponsor Factor to make further improvements.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Zoe Backstedt parlays junior road success into elite Cyclo-cross World Cup

Modern cycling has tended to reward cyclists who focus on more than one discipline; Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) has been a world champion on the road, track and in cyclo-cross, Giorgia Bronzini won road and track world championships, while Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo), the current cyclo-cross world champion, has also achieved a long and successful career on the road.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Top 10 men's transfer successes of 2021

With the 2021 season now over, and with 2022 rosters having taken shape already, it’s time to look back and reflect on the success stories of the past men’s transfer window. Hundreds of rider trades were made between professional teams last winter and, while not all of them paid off,...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Can Team BikeExchange bounce back from its worst season ever?

When Team BikeExchange lined up at the start of 2021 there was no doubt it faced some challenges. Annemiek van Vleuten with her dominant position, not only in the team but also the women’s peloton, left a big hole to fill when she headed to Movistar, while Adam Yates' and Daryl Impey's departures from the men’s squad removed two of the three top points performers.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Mathieu van der Poel set to make cyclo-cross return in mid-December

Mathieu van der Poel will reportedly be the last man of cyclo-cross's 'big three' riders to kick off his season, waiting until mid-December to start racing again. The Dutchman, who has taken almost a month off the bike following the end of the road season at Paris-Roubaix, where he finished in third place behind winner Sonny Colbrelli, is set to ride a limited cyclo-cross programme of ten to twelve races this season, according to Het Nieuwsblad.
CYCLING
