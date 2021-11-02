Martin Salmon to leave Team DSM

Cycling is one of the greenest things we can do. With transport emissions at an all-time high, millions of unnecessary car journeys daily and scientists warning that the world faces a climate emergency, the bike is one of the solutions. But pro cycling isn’t so green. The sport flies thousands of people around the world and races are uniquely vulnerable to climate change. In this special feature, Procycling asks when the sport will take responsibility for its huge environmental impact, and if it can survive a rapidly changing world at all.

