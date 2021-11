It’s Ultimate Princess Celebration Week on Wheel of Fortune. And Maggie Sajak is dressed for the occasion. Pat Sajak and Vana White are headed to Disneyland so they can help make a few dreams come true. This week, they’ll be handing out vacation packages to the Disneyland Resort in California. For a chance to win, fans just need to tune in to Wheel of Fortune while the crew is on location and write down the nightly bonus round answers. And if they enter all five answers online at the end of the week, they’ll be eligible to win a prize.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO