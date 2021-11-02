Police: Body found after house fire, foul play suspected

MILLINGTON, Md. (AP) — The death of a person whose body was found after a fire at a Kent County home is being investigated as a homicide, Maryland State Police said.

Firefighters called to a home in Millington around 1 a.m. Saturday found heavy fire coming from inside and the second floor of the home collapsed, police said in a news release Tuesday. When the home was searched, police said a male victim was found inside and pronounced dead on the scene. The victim has not yet been positively identified.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation and the home is considered a complete loss, police said. The victim was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy. The discovery of trauma and additional investigation at the scene led to the suspicion of foul play in this case and homicide detectives have taken over the death investigation, police said.