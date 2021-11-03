CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Don't Throw That Pumpkin Out. Turn It Into A Treat For Your Pup

cbslocal.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePumpkins can be used for making safe...

baltimore.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
petplace.com

Halloween Pumpkin Treats for Cats

Days filled with virtual meetings might have turned you into a Zoom Zombie, but Halloween is right around the corner and there are pumpkins popping up everywhere. Even if you don’t have a black cat, you can still get in the Halloween holiday spirit by baking your favorite feline some pumpkin cat treats. You wait all year for those yummy pumpkin-spiced lattes and muffins — why not make a special pumpkin treat for your favorite fur ball?
PETS
schoolnewsnetwork.org

A schoolyard turned pumpkin patch

Kentwood — Rows of hundreds of pumpkins waiting to be picked is an exciting sight for 4- and 5-year-olds. Young Fives students at Glenwood Elementary wiggled, jumped up and down and practically burst with joy as they waited to choose a gourd from their schoolyard. All students in the pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade school got to pick out a pumpkin to decorate and keep.
KENTWOOD, MI
Grazia

Four Things To Do With Your Old Pumpkin

Typically the UK throws away around 18 thousand tonnes of pumpkin each year after Halloween – and we’re guessing that given how popular pumpkin patches and the celebrations this weekend were, this figure is set to be even higher this year. We’re also guessing you may have one or two...
FOOD & DRINKS
Outside Online

Turn Your Dog into a Proper Adventure Pup

With a couple great products, and some common sense, you’ll be ready to take your pet on your next adventure outing. For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today and save 20 percent.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pumpkin#Dog#Pup#Guts
creativeloafing.com

Pups, Pumpkins & Pints

What better way to celebrate the spookiest time of year than with some cider and your furry friends?!. Grab your pets, get all dressed up, and join us on Saturday, October 30th from 12:30-6:30pm for the cutest Halloween celebration in Atlanta!
ATLANTA, GA
Record

What can you do with pumpkins after Halloween? 6 ideas to get new use out of your pumpkins

Halloween has come and gone, but what should you do with the festively carved pumpkins at your home? Of the 1.4 billion pounds of pumpkin produced in the U.S. each year, the vast majority wind up in landfills. This adds an immense amount of organic material into the landfill. Typically, in a landfill, pumpkins get buried and rot in an environment that lacks oxygen, which creates the potent greenhouse gas methane.
LIFESTYLE
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Parks & Rec: Don’t feed your leftover pumpkins to wildlife

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Now that the calendar has flipped to November, many are ready to put away their Halloween decorations, and while your old pumpkins may seem like the perfect treat for wildlife, Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services says leaving them out for deer and other animals to eat is the The post Colorado Springs Parks & Rec: Don’t feed your leftover pumpkins to wildlife appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
thespruce.com

Don't Trash Pumpkins! Here's How to Reuse Pumpkins for Birds and Other Animals

By this time, your scary (or adorable) jack o’lantern has worn out its welcome. The grinning gourd is about to lose its spot on the porch to the next set of holiday decorations. Maybe you have some uncut pumpkins grouped around the house to herald the arrival of fall. Or you've just scraped out what you need for a pie, and are wondering what to do with the rest. At some point, all of these natural decor items are going to have to go somewhere.
ANIMALS
WRAL News

Sarah King: Don't smash those pumpkins, cook them

As I drive around my neighborhood lately, I have been experiencing pangs of sadness. I know that all the pumpkins so carefully placed on the porches of my friends and neighbors are destined for the trash can. It saddens me because I know these pumpkins are delicious! To waste a delicious kabocha squash is a such a terrible shame.
RECIPES
fox4kc.com

Turn Halloween green by composting your pumpkin in Shawnee

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Halloween is over, but that doesn’t mean it’s time to toss your Jack-O’-Lantern in the trash. Shawnee wants your gourds to use as compost. The city is working with Food Cycle KC to collect your unwanted pumpkins. You won’t even need to get out of your car.
SHAWNEE, KS
KIX 105.7

Still Have Your Halloween Pumpkin? Here’s What To Do

Now that Halloween has passed, and we are looking forward to Thanksgiving (Yes, that holiday that comes before Christmas!), did any of you make a Jack-O-Lantern? What do you do with the pumpkin after? Well believe it or not, there are a lot of options instead of just throwing them into the trash. And it can help wildlife and the environment.
FOOD & DRINKS
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Pumpkins don’t scare away COVID

Halloween in Kodiak is often a dark and stormy night. That is only fitting, for the origin story of Halloween is believed to have its roots in a Celtic festival celebrating the end of summer and the beginning of darker times of the year. The superstitious Celts would dress up to scare away the evil spirits, which could under cover of darkness cross the barrier between the world of the dead and the world of the living.
KODIAK, AK
kiow.com

Don’t Make the Trash Your Pumpkin’s Graveyard

Halloween decorations are coming down, but that does not mean your jack-o’-lantern has to be sent to the trash. To help the environment, a conservation group is encouraging Iowans to recycle them instead. David Mizejewski, naturalist at the National Wildlife Federation, said carved pumpkins usually last a few days before...
IOWA CITY, IA
Quad-Cities Times

Don’t dump Halloween pumpkins; donate or compost them

Every November billions of jack-o’-lanterns whose wilting faces are now past their prime need to find a new home. Tossing pumpkins in the trash bin is the simplest solution, but is not the best for the environment says Chris Enroth, University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator. “In a landfill, pumpkins...
ENVIRONMENT
dallassun.com

Do flies really throw up on your food when they land on it?

Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you'd like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Imagine you're at a picnic and just about to bite into your sandwich. Suddenly you spot a fly headed your way, homing in on your food with help from its compound eyes and antennae. It manages to escape your swatting, lands on the sandwich and then seems to throw up on it!
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy