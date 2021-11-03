Don't Throw That Pumpkin Out. Turn It Into A Treat For Your Pup

Days filled with virtual meetings might have turned you into a Zoom Zombie, but Halloween is right around the corner and there are pumpkins popping up everywhere. Even if you don’t have a black cat, you can still get in the Halloween holiday spirit by baking your favorite feline some pumpkin cat treats. You wait all year for those yummy pumpkin-spiced lattes and muffins — why not make a special pumpkin treat for your favorite fur ball?
Kentwood — Rows of hundreds of pumpkins waiting to be picked is an exciting sight for 4- and 5-year-olds. Young Fives students at Glenwood Elementary wiggled, jumped up and down and practically burst with joy as they waited to choose a gourd from their schoolyard. All students in the pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade school got to pick out a pumpkin to decorate and keep.
Typically the UK throws away around 18 thousand tonnes of pumpkin each year after Halloween – and we’re guessing that given how popular pumpkin patches and the celebrations this weekend were, this figure is set to be even higher this year. We’re also guessing you may have one or two...
What better way to celebrate the spookiest time of year than with some cider and your furry friends?!. Grab your pets, get all dressed up, and join us on Saturday, October 30th from 12:30-6:30pm for the cutest Halloween celebration in Atlanta!
Halloween has come and gone, but what should you do with the festively carved pumpkins at your home? Of the 1.4 billion pounds of pumpkin produced in the U.S. each year, the vast majority wind up in landfills. This adds an immense amount of organic material into the landfill. Typically, in a landfill, pumpkins get buried and rot in an environment that lacks oxygen, which creates the potent greenhouse gas methane.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Now that the calendar has flipped to November, many are ready to put away their Halloween decorations, and while your old pumpkins may seem like the perfect treat for wildlife, Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services says leaving them out for deer and other animals to eat is the
If you’ve carved pumpkins this fall, you’ve probably at some point Googled how to roast their seeds (we recommend butter, sea salt, Worcestershire sauce — yum!). But if you’re wondering what else you can do with pumpkin seeds, these home, beauty, and life hacks might make you rethink the classic fall snack.
You know the old saying, "one man's trash is another man's treasure." That sentiment couldn't be any more accurate when putting together this unique and creative Halloween or Thanksgiving decoration. Use your garbage (and a few more supplies) to make this one-of-a-kind DIY trash pumpkin. Tools + Supplies. Fill Up...
By this time, your scary (or adorable) jack o’lantern has worn out its welcome. The grinning gourd is about to lose its spot on the porch to the next set of holiday decorations. Maybe you have some uncut pumpkins grouped around the house to herald the arrival of fall. Or you've just scraped out what you need for a pie, and are wondering what to do with the rest. At some point, all of these natural decor items are going to have to go somewhere.
As I drive around my neighborhood lately, I have been experiencing pangs of sadness. I know that all the pumpkins so carefully placed on the porches of my friends and neighbors are destined for the trash can. It saddens me because I know these pumpkins are delicious! To waste a delicious kabocha squash is a such a terrible shame.
MEAD, Wash.– Looking to dispose of your carved pumpkins? Donate them to the Higher Ground Animal Sanctuary!. The sanctuary is open for donations on Monday, Wednesday and Friday during the week. The best time to stop by is during the late morning and early afternoon on weekends. The hungry animals...
SHAWNEE, Kan. — Halloween is over, but that doesn’t mean it’s time to toss your Jack-O’-Lantern in the trash. Shawnee wants your gourds to use as compost. The city is working with Food Cycle KC to collect your unwanted pumpkins. You won’t even need to get out of your car.
Now that Halloween has passed, and we are looking forward to Thanksgiving (Yes, that holiday that comes before Christmas!), did any of you make a Jack-O-Lantern? What do you do with the pumpkin after? Well believe it or not, there are a lot of options instead of just throwing them into the trash. And it can help wildlife and the environment.
Your jack-o-lanterns and pumpkin décor likely drew lots of smiles from porch visitors on Halloween, but they’ll be appreciated even more by local farm animals as a nutritious meal after the holiday. Instead of tossing them in the trash, consider donating both carved and uncarved pumpkins to local farm animals.
DENVER (CBS4)– If you need to get rid of your jack-o-lanterns and other pumpkins from Halloween, take them to a leaf drop location. The City and County of Denver will also take those rotting Halloween decorations in your green cart so they can be composted once picked up. Also, rake...
Halloween in Kodiak is often a dark and stormy night. That is only fitting, for the origin story of Halloween is believed to have its roots in a Celtic festival celebrating the end of summer and the beginning of darker times of the year. The superstitious Celts would dress up to scare away the evil spirits, which could under cover of darkness cross the barrier between the world of the dead and the world of the living.
Halloween decorations are coming down, but that does not mean your jack-o’-lantern has to be sent to the trash. To help the environment, a conservation group is encouraging Iowans to recycle them instead. David Mizejewski, naturalist at the National Wildlife Federation, said carved pumpkins usually last a few days before...
Every November billions of jack-o’-lanterns whose wilting faces are now past their prime need to find a new home. Tossing pumpkins in the trash bin is the simplest solution, but is not the best for the environment says Chris Enroth, University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator. “In a landfill, pumpkins...
