Former Vice President Mike Pence was confronted on Monday about why he didn’t unilaterally overturn the 2020 election on January 6. Pence was speaking at a Young America’s Foundation event at the University of Iowa and took questions from the audience. One of the individuals who attended asked the former vice president about January 6 and reports of what was going on behind the scenes.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 5 DAYS AGO