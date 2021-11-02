CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How did Kam Kinchens know to break up Pitt’s trick play? Hurricanes freshman safety explains

By Khobi Price, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 4 days ago

For coach Manny Diaz, the Miami Hurricanes’ leaving Pittsburgh with a 38-34 win over then-No. 17 Pitt last Saturday “really just came down to two big stops.”

The first is obvious: safety James Williams intercepting Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett on UM’s 4-yard line with over four minutes left in the game to set Miami up for a clock-killing final drive to secure the four-point win.

While the other stop Diaz referred to came much earlier, it was equally as significant in changing the complexion of Saturday’s game.

After trailing 31-17 at halftime, the Panthers had reduced their deficit to 38-31 entering the fourth quarter and looked poised to score their third consecutive second-half touchdown early in the fourth quarter to tie the game after getting to UM’s five.

With the true freshmen safety duo of Williams and Kam Kinchens on the back end of Miami’s defense, Pitt tried to throw the Hurricanes off with a trick play on third-and-goal similar to Philadelphia Eagles’ “Philly Special” from Super Bowl 52: Panthers running back Vincent Davis got the snap in shotgun formation and handed the ball to tight end Lucas Krull, with Pickett running toward the end zone intending to be Krull’s target for a touchdown pass.

But Kinchens, who was making his first start at the college level, quickly picked up on what the Panthers were trying to pull off.

“When you see [Pickett] running out you’re like ‘he’s not blocking me, he’s just running out here,’ ” Kinchens recalled about the play, “OK, you’re not just going to run free.”

So Kinchens, who was being used as UM’s free safety, stepped out of the end zone and covered Pickett to take away Krull’s virtually only option for a touchdown pass. Krull had to throw the ball away toward the back of the end zone and the Panthers opted for a field goal on fourth down, allowing the Hurricanes to keep a 38-34 lead they ultimately had at the game’s end.

“It just sort of came at him,” Diaz said. “We’ve practiced that play, but didn’t practice that play [last] week because that hadn’t been something that showed up in their scouting report. Kam is just a very heady guy. He was on the spot right there and we sure needed him.”

To Diaz, the instinctual coverage on Pickett even though the trick play wasn’t something the Hurricanes directly prepared for is a reflection of the football IQ that Miami’s coaching staff noticed when recruiting him out of Miami Northwestern.

“We remember hearing about Kam Kinchens on the 7-on-7 circuit,” Diaz said. “Not just the athletic part, just how intelligent he was, how he wanted to know what everyone on defense was doing and how he could explain his job to everyone else out there. You see some of that football IQ when you’re sniffing out a Philly Special on a crucial play.”

And Kinchens’ teammates have noticed he reads the game at a different level than most freshmen.

“That guy right there is very smart, very special when it comes to breaking the game down mentally,” defensive end Deandre Johnson said. “It’s pretty awesome to see at a young age.”

And Diaz has remained impressed by both Kinchens and Williams outside of the game-saving plays they’ve already shown the capability of making.

“They have the ability to make some plays, but the biggest thing is that when they don’t do well, they respond,” Diaz said. [Defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson] is over there and he’s getting things corrected and he’s able to fix some of the issues over the course of the game. I just love the way they stay after it. I love the way they don’t panic when things don’t go well.”

Practice notes

Starting defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera practiced with the team on Tuesday after missing the win over Pittsburgh with a non-COVID-19 illness. He was with the team during Sunday’s meetings and walkthroughs, with UM defensive line coach Jess Simpson saying Monday that he was hopeful Silvera will be available for Saturday’s home game against Georgia Tech.

Running back Jaylan Knighton wore a red, non-contact during Tuesday’s practice.

Knighton played the entire game against the Panthers, lining up for over 80 percent of Miami’s offensive snaps.

Transfer news

Defensive lineman Quentin Williams entered the transfer portal and is no longer on Miami’s roster.

Williams, a second-year freshman, played in two games during his first season last year and didn’t play in a game this year.

He joins wide receivers Mark Pope and Dee Wiggins as Miami players who’ve entered the portal during the season.

Holding period

ESPN exercised a hold for Miami’s away game against rival Florida State on Nov. 13., so the kickoff time and broadcast information for the matchup won’t be announced until Sunday.

The Hurricanes matchup against the Yellow Jackets on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium will kick off at 12:30 p.m. and will air on Bally Sports Florida.

