CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pigeon Forge, TN

Watch Knocked Loose Bring the Fury to Rolling Stone’s Twitch Studio

By Ian Blau
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 5 days ago

Knocked Loose are known for their relentless touring schedule. But when the pandemic brought live music to a halt, the Louisville, Kentucky, hardcore band made the best of it by heading for a secluded rental cabin in the mountain resort town of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, to write their next record.

“This was the first time we’d ever gone into a record having a vision of what it was going to be it,” says guitarist/vocalist Isaac Hale, who stopped by Rolling Stone ‘s Twitch studios with the band to scream through some blistering tracks from their surprise-released new EP, A Tear in the Fabric of Life , and 2019’s A Different Shade of Blue .

“Everything stopping and shutting down for a year gave us the opportunity to do something that was a little bit more withdrawn,” adds vocalist Bryan Garris. “We wouldn’t have wanted to take the break [from touring] to work on something like a passion project…[It] just snowballed into, like, let’s do a concept EP, let’s do a story, let’s do an animated video.”

The resulting record and animated film have helped confirm Knocked Loose’s place in their genre alongside peers like Baltimore’s Turnstile, Santa Cruz’s Drain, and New York’s Show Me the Body. Their perspective differs from their coastal hardcore contemporaries, though, with influences rooted in Christianity, country music, Pet Sounds -era Brian Wilson, and, most surprisingly, house music. “We’re very into house music,” Garris says. “It was like we were playing our music during the day and then at night, just blaring house music.”

Although the band’s output may not evoke a dance floor, their live show leaves little to the imagination. Bodies flip off the stage as dozens push and punch their way through the pit. Hale describes it simply as “chaos.” Garris adds, “This is where we came from, and it just makes for more of an exciting show. I believe that you should enjoy the show however you want, and if that means jumping off stage, so be it.”

Though you won’t see Garris himself leaping off stage (“I don’t personally jump off stages; every time I have, I’ve gotten hurt,” he notes), the band’s break from touring gave them ample time to plan their first headlining tour in the fall of this year. “No barricade, just intimate, packed shows. And we definitely achieved that. It was such an exciting way to come back…there was no stress about it. It was just like, today will be sick,” says Garris.

While their fall tour saw them bringing along fellow hardcore metal bands Gatecreeper and Magnitude, their current tour has Knocked Loose opening for famed metal veterans Gojira. Performing in larger venues with more established acts has forced the band out of their comfort zone. Instead of performing inches away from screaming fans on stage, they’ve played behind barricades and, in one instance in North Carolina, they’ve performed for a seated theater. “It was still really good. We had a mosh pit in the aisles,” says Garris, adding, “We like playing to a different crowd…and I credit Louisville for shaping us with those ethics.”

The band doesn’t seem to be in any rush to slow down, either. “We’ve been out for two months now and two tours back to back, right off the bat. It’s nearing the end, and all of us are already like, we could keep going,” says Garris.

Following their tour in support of Gojira in November, Knocked Loose will bring their energetic live show on a headlining tour of Europe beginning in February 2022.

To stay up to date on live performances from Rolling Stone’s studios, be sure to follow Rolling Stone on Twitch .

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Hear Bob Dylan Play ‘Every Grain of Sand’ For First Time Since 2013

Bob Dylan is now four shows into his U.S. theater tour, and every night has focused heavily on material from 2020’s Rough and Rowdy Ways. But he’s also dug into his back catalog for old favorites like “I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight,” “To Be Alone With You,” “When I Paint My Masterpiece,” and “Watching The River Flow.” The first two shows wrapped up with “Love Sick” and “It Takes A Lot To Laugh, It Takes A Train To Cry,” but on Friday night at Cleveland, Ohio’s KeyBank State Theatre, he ditched them both in favor of “Every Grain of Sand.” It...
CLEVELAND, OH
Rolling Stone

Terence ‘Astro’ Wilson, Longtime UB40 Vocalist, Dead at 64

Terence “Astro” Wilson, longtime member and “toaster” in the British reggae band UB40, has died at the age of 64. Former UB40 singer Ali Campbell, who toured with Astro over the past decade after both artists left the band, tweeted Saturday, “We are absolutely devastated and completely heartbroken to have to tell you that our beloved Astro has today passed away after a very short illness. The world will never be the same without him.” We are absolutely devastated and completely heartbroken to have to tell you that our beloved Astro has today passed away after a very short illness. The world...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Before Astroworld: Concert Disasters in History

Details of the tragedy at the Astroworld Festival that left at least eight fans dead in Houston are still coming in, and they are absolutely horrifying. “Fans were recording the concert and people doing CPR,” concert attendee/registered nurse Madeline Eskins told Rolling Stone. “Fans were yelling at the stage crew around us, saying stop the concert, people are dying. No one listened….I tried to jump up as much as I could to get air. I couldn’t breathe. I just felt it. I knew it was coming.” Sadly, this is not the first time a live music event has turned tragic. There’s...
ENTERTAINMENT
Rolling Stone

Dance Off a Pesky Lover With Aminé on ‘Sh!t2Luz’

Beloved internet comedian Rickey Thompson returns as a narrator on Aminé’s TWOPOINTFIVE (out today) after serving as the connective tissue of the Portland rapper’s last project-in-between-albums. “Fuck all the bullshit you going through right now,” Thompson urges stringently at the start of Aminé’s latest release. “Fuck that! It’s time to get up, go have some fun. Shake some ass! Ow!” Falling in line, on TWOPOINTFIVE Aminé tries on a range of breathless, lively styles. “Dididumduhduh” feels like a brisk ride with the windows down, channeling Don Toliver’s dark, bass-heavy sound. “Charmander” twinkles like a hyperpop reimagination of Doja Cat’s booty-anthem “Juicy.”  One of the project’s most satisfying experiments is “Sh!t2Luz,” a two-minute microdose of U.K. garage influence with racing percussion and dreamlike synths that could make the 1975 jealous. The song finds Aminé brushing off a flighty lover who’s complicated their relationship with insecurity and indecision. Aminé sounds exhausted: “I’m over you, on mamas,” he says, his indifference accented with cartoonish pitch-shifted vocals layered on top of his gravelly singing. “Sh!t2Luz” is a soundtrack for shaking ass and shaking a nuisance off your back at the same time.  Find a playlist of all of our recent Songs You Need to Know selections on Spotify.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Pigeon Forge, TN
Entertainment
State
Kentucky State
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Louisville, TN
City
Pigeon Forge, TN
Rolling Stone

Bobby Shmurda Unleashes Another New Song ‘Splash’

A week after releasing his latest single “Cartier Lens,” Bobby Shmurda has dropped another new track, “Splash.” The Brooklyn rapper continues to unleash new music at a prolific pace since his release from prison in February — he spent six years behind bars on weapon and conspiracy charges — and “Splash” marks his latest salvo, a rapid-fire, two-minute track that serves as another reminder of his talents until his next big project. While Shmurda remains under community supervision until February 2026, the rapper has made plenty of live appearances in recent weeks, including stops at Meek Mill’s Expensive Pain gig at Madison Square Garden, the Made in America Festival in Philadelphia, and, most recently, a set at the Rolling Loud New York festival outside Citi Field. Upon his return to the stage at Rolling Loud in Miami in July, Rolling Stone wrote of the appearance, “His story has been one of many heart-wrenching tales of hip-hop behind bars, and the well-loved Brooklynite was met with the reception he deserved. Bobby didn’t save all the admiration for himself, either. He honored Rowdy Rebel, his friend, and collaborator, with a performance of their timeless New York party-starter ‘Computers.’”
BROOKLYN, NY
Rolling Stone

Amanda Shires Depicts a Heartbroken Holiday in New Song ‘Home to Me’

In the tradition of many sad Christmas classics, Amanda Shires sings of a heartbroken holiday in the new song “Home to Me.” The track appears on Shires’ upcoming album For Christmas, set for release Nov. 12. A stately waltz, “Home to Me” opens with not much more than piano, acoustic guitar, and lightly brushed drums that all leave room for the ache in Shires’ voice. “I don’t wanna talk/It’s too cold to walk/I keep lookin’ for you, but all I find is frost,” she sings, with the song swelling to include some wistful organ and xylophone. “Please, come home,” she continues,...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Billy Joel Resumes Monthly Madison Square Garden Residency With Magical Evening of Hits and Fan Favorites

Over the past few months, Broadway theaters have welcomed back live audiences, long-shuttered restaurants have reopened in all five New York boroughs, and eager tourists have repopulated Times Square. But New York didn’t truly feel like its pre-pandemic self until Friday night when the lights dimmed at Madison Square Garden, the theme from The Natural swelled throughout the arena, and Billy Joel stepped onto the stage to resume his monthly residency after Covid forced him to take an unplanned 20-month break. “Good evening, New York City!” he said early in the night. “We’re back at the Garden. I want to thank...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

‘People Are Dying’: Witnesses Describe the Horror of Astroworld Tragedy in Houston

Fans screamed for help and made pleas to “stop the show” during a crowd surge at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Fest set Friday night that left at least eight people dead and hundreds more injured. An estimated 50,000 people were in attendance at the sold-out event at Houston’s NRG Park. Witnesses described a massive wave of people surging toward the event’s main stage as Travis Scott began to perform, knocking people down and stepping on those who fell to the ground in the chaos. A number of witnesses said they sought help from police, security guards or others working at the festival...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Wilson
Rolling Stone

Coldplay Release Live EP, Galantis ‘My Universe’ Remix

Coldplay has dropped a new four-song live EP, Live From Climate Pledge Arena, via Amazon Music following their venue-opening show at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena last month. ⚡️ Live From Climate Pledge Arena 🎧 Four-track EP exclusively on @amazonmusic – https://t.co/jaQXyym8uu pic.twitter.com/pRFTkmYGbC — Coldplay (@coldplay) November 5, 2021 Along with the EP, which includes live renditions of “Viva La Vida” and “Fix You,” the band has shared a new remix of “My Universe,” their collaboration with BTS, by Swedish electronic duo Galantis. “It’s an honor to jump into the perfect-pop galaxy Coldplay and BTS have created with ‘My Universe,'” Galantis’ Christian Karlsson said in a...
SEATTLE, WA
Rolling Stone

Who Died in the Astroworld Tragedy?

On Friday, Nov. 5, at least 50,000 people attended the first day of Travis Scott’s Astroworld in Houston on Friday to catch a lineup that was set to feature SZA, Bad Bunny, and Tame Impala alongside Scott himself. But tragedy unfolded that evening when the massive crowd surged towards the stage during Scott’s performance. At least eight people died in the ensuing melee, and many more were injured.  Investigators are still trying to determine what led to the surge in the first place. “I’m honestly just devastated by what took place,” Scott said in a video on Instagram. “I could never...
HOUSTON, TX
Rolling Stone

Astroworld Attendees Mourn Festival Victims: ‘We Were Feet Away From People Literally Dying’

It was Evan Pond’s first concert in nearly two years. The 16-year-old Toronto resident had expected a cathartic two days in Houston, Texas, at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival — an escape from a trying year and a half of no live music during the pandemic. By the end of the weekend, though, he was grieving on the sidewalk at a makeshift memorial site. “If one person pushed, it was a wave effect of people getting pushed to the front, sides, and back,” Pond says, recalling what he saw at the festival, where eight people died as the result of a crowd...
HOUSTON, TX
Rolling Stone

‘Succession’ Recap: Take a Hike

A review of this week’s Succession, “Lion in the Meadow,” coming up just as soon as there are goons and stooges and roughjacks there to administer a beating… “The Beatles put out some of their best shit when they were suing each other, right?” Kendall argues midway through “Lion in the Meadow.” This, like a lot of Kendall’s bold pronouncements, gets some crucial details wrong — Paul technically didn’t sue John, George, and Ringo until after Abbey Road had been recorded, though he had already hired his own management and legal teams while making that final album with them. (Also, the...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#Rolling Stone S#Christianity
Rolling Stone

‘SNL’: Weekend Update Challenges Ice Cube Over Vaccine Refusal

Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update pushed Ice Cube — or Kenan Thompson — to explain his refusal to get vaccinated on the show’s latest episode. In late October, news emerged that the rapper exited his upcoming comedy with Jack Black, Oh Hell No, after declining the producers’ request to be vaccinated ahead of shooting; Ice Cube walked away from a $9 million payday over his decision.  Weekend Update’s Michael Che asked Thompson’s rapper why he refused to get the vaccine.  “I just rather be myself than take the vaccine like you 3 billion other bozos,” Ice Cube responded. Instead of providing a clear...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Travis Scott Hit With First Astroworld Lawsuit

Lawyers for an Astroworld Fest attendee filed a lawsuit against Travis Scott and the festival’s organizers Saturday, the first in what will likely be many legal actions against the rapper following the death of eight people and hundreds more injured at his Houston music fest. The lawsuit, filed at Harris County District Court on behalf of injured festival-goer Manuel Souza, also names Live Nation, co-organizer ScoreMore and Scott’s Cactus Jack Records as defendants. Billboard first reported about the lawsuit. “Defendants failed to properly plan and conduct the concert in a safe manner,” Souza’s attorney Steve Kherkher of the firm Kherkher Garcia LLP wrote in...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Watch Drake’s Black and White Video for ‘Knife Talk’

Drake has dropped a music video for his track “Knife Talk.” The clip, directed by Pablo Rochat, draws on old black and white horror movie footage, including shots of zombies and talking dolls. “Knife Talk,” co-produced by Metro Boomin and Peter Lee Johnson, appeared on Drake’s sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy, which arrived in September. Drake teased the new video on Instagram ahead of its release. Drake originally announced last October that Certified Lover Boy would arrive in January 2021, but the album was ultimately delayed. The LP marks Drake’s first proper studio effort since 2018’s Scorpion, although he’s tided fans over with releases like his 2019 compilation, Care Package, 2020 mixtape, Dark Lane Demo Tapes and three-track Scary Hours 2 EP, which arrived in March. Certified Lover Boy has topped the RS Charts since its release. Last month, the release became the fifth album in RS 200 history to spend a month straight atop the RS 200.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Green Day ‘Wanna Go Where the Trouble Begins’ in New Song ‘Holy Toledo!’

Green Day have released new song “Holy Toledo!” The new track will appear in the upcoming film, Mark, Mary & Some Other People, which arrives in theaters and digitally on Friday. The upbeat track opens with Billie Joe Armstrong declaring “I wanna go where the trouble begins.” The song throws caution to the wind from there. “Party favors/Sex with strangers/We don’t care what the neighbors say,” he sings. “If this is how it’s gonna end/Cause it feels alright/Baby let’s get sick again.” “Holy Toledo!” follows previously released 2021 songs “Pollyanna” and “Here Comes the Shock.“ Last month, the group dropped a limited edition 7-inch vinyl featuring live recordings of “Basket Case” and “When I Come Around,” taken from Green Day’s 1994 BBC Radio 1 Evening Session performance available exclusively via their Oakland Coffee subscription site. Mark, Mary & Some Other People was directed by Hannah Marks. The rom-com stars Ben Rosenfield (Mark) and Hayley Law (Mary), who fall in love and get married. Mary soon realizes she would like to see other people, so the young couple navigate an open relationship.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitch
Rolling Stone

Nathaniel Rateliff’s Throwbacks Wear Well on ‘The Future’

It’s been six years since Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats electrified The Tonight Show with their brawny rave-up “S.O.B.,” delivering a scorching performance that launched one of the more unlikely breakout stars of the viral-sensation era. Rateliff was a burly middle-aged guy from Colorado whom Jimmy Fallon had stumbled across via a YouTube clip, and the Nights Sweats’ rustic look suggested they might feel more at home hanging out at Big Pink in 1968. But the command of retro-soul they displayed on their self-titled 2015 debut and its 2018 follow-up, Tearing at the Seams, was undeniable, partly because Rateliff...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak’s Lovers Have Them ‘Smokin Out the Window’ in Silk Sonic Video

Silk Sonic — comprising Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak — have dropped another smooth track, “Smokin Out the Window.” The song is expected to appear on their upcoming debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, which arrives Nov. 12. In the track’s accompanying video, the duo perform on a stage flanked by large star props that light up, alongside backup singers and a band. “You got me smoking out the window/Singing ‘how could she do this to me?'” they sing on the chorus. “Oh, I thought that girl belonged to only me/But I was wrong/’Cause she belonged to everybody.” It’s the third single from their upcoming LP following previously released singles,  “Skate” and “Leave the Door Open.” In a recent cover story with Rolling Stone the pair talked about perfecting their throwback vibe on record. Mars, .Paak and Mars’ Longtime engineer, Charles Moniz, “did the research” to “get the right things, down to the skins on Andy’s drums,” Mars said. “I’ve never realized till this album how much the right guitar pick matters. The right gauged strings. All this science kinda stuff.”
SCIENCE
Rolling Stone

Watch Ed Sheeran’s Post-Quarantine ‘Saturday Night Live’ Performance

After a week of rumors that Ed Sheeran would have to forgo his Saturday Night Live performance after recently testing positive for Covid-19, the English singer-songwriter returned to Studio 8H with two songs from his new album, =. Sheeran told Howard Stern there was never a question he would make the live performance, despite having “really, really, really bad symptoms” for three days. With just an acoustic guitar, Sheeran gave a rousing performance of the upbeat “Shivers.” His second set featured his recent single, the love-affirming, electric guitar-inflected “Overpass Graffiti.” = is Sheeran’s first album as a new father to his one-year-old daughter, Lyra. During a recent interview in the UK, the singer-songwriter spoke about how music is already something they share: “She loves Black Sabbath,” Sheeran told Jonathan Ross. “Paranoid album. Starting off with “War Pigs” in the morning, it’s the best.”  
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Snoop Dogg, Jadakiss, Busta Rhymes Make Beautiful ‘Murder Music’ Together

Snoop Dogg gets dark and doomy on “Murder Music,” featuring Benny the Butcher, Jadakiss, and Busta Rhymes. The song is off Snoop’s latest, Snoop Dogg Presents the Algorithm, out Nov. 19. The track starts out with a creepy, horror movie-esque beat, with Benny the Butcher delivering the first verse: “Yo, murder music just for this type of shit that could ban us/ ‘Cause this what they gon’ play when they wipe they prints off they hammers.” Jadakiss comes with his distinctive rasp on the second verse — “Yeah, some come through the water (Uh-huh)/Some come through the border (Uh)/Some of them get...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

21K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy