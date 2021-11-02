10 great pieces of reflective workout gear to keep you safe during outdoor workouts

Stay safe with reflective gear Amphipod

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Across most of the country, Daylight Savings is once again upon us. And for those who prefer to go for a run or a walk after their 9-to-5, it’s darker out there a lot earlier than they would probably like—and the further north you are, the later the sun rises, even after the clocks “fall back” an hour. If you like to exercise before the sun comes up or after it sets, it’s important to make yourself as visible as possible to oncoming traffic and others trying to get their steps in. Whether you love a neon moment or are looking for more subtle reflectivity, we compiled a list of reflective gear to help you stay safe outside.

Tackle your holiday shopping with deals and expert advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting team at Reviewed.

1. A jacket for chilly workouts

Reflective workout gear: Adidas Tiro jacket Adidas

When the sun isn’t out, fall and winter temps feel even colder.That’s why it’s important to get a jacket to stay warm and stay seen in the dark. The Adidas Tiro reflective jacket is a great option for its sweat-wicking properties and reflective detailing. Reviewers say the double-knit fabric is thick enough to keep you warm without getting you overly sweaty, and the reflective details make them feel safe when exercising outdoors.

2. An earband to keep your head warm

Reflective workout gear: An earwarmer Sweaty Betty

If you struggle to find a hat that works with your go-to ponytail—or one that doesn’t leave your forehead dripping in sweat as soon as your blood gets pumping—try an earband. One slim option with reflective detailing from Sweaty Betty will make sure you’re visible to cars and comfortable throughout your workout. Reviewers say it keeps their heads warm and won’t slide off, even during long runs or bike rides.

For an earwarmer designed for men’s heads (or anyone with a larger skull), try the Cold Terrain Run Earwarmer from Lululemon. This band comes in two colors—black and bright blue—and features reflective speckles that light up your head.

3. Sneaker LEDs to keep you light on your feet

Reflective workout gear: Colorful LED lights Whole Human

Trick out your trainers with colorful LED lights to stay seen in style. These lights from Whole Human come in four colors—blue, green, orange and pink—and have three modes: steady (always on), slow flash and fast flash. The versatile clip on each light attaches to a shoe, belt or clothing, or you can use the included elastic velcro bands to wear them around your arms or ankles.

These lights have an average 4.5-star rating with over 2,000 reviews on Amazon. Reviewers love how bright these lights are and how easily they attach.

Get the Whole Human LED Safety Light Two Pack for $13.79

4. Running gloves for happy hands

Reflective workout gear: Running gloves Athleta

One challenge of running or walking in the fall and winter is that you start out chilly and warm up fast. Specialty running gloves solve the problem by being thinner than traditional winter gloves and made of sweat-wicking athletic materials to keep your hands comfortable. For added reflectivity, try the Flurry Reflective Gloves from Athleta. These gloves are lightweight, have reflective stripes on their backs and include touchscreen-compatible fingertips so you don’t have to whip them off every time you want to use your phone or navigate your smart watch.

For gloves that come in men’s sizing, try the Cold Terrain Run Gloves from Lululemon. They come in three colors—black, bright blue and neon yellow—and have reflective stripes on the sides. These gloves also have screen-friendly fingertips and rubber striping on the palms for added grip. Reviewers say they are impressed with how warm these gloves are for their slim, lightweight design.

5. Armbands to add to any outfit

Reflective workout gear: Add-on armbands SPIbelt

If you’re picky about workout gear and can’t find reflective clothing you want to wear, get a pair of reflective armbands. These can be thrown on with any outfit, around your arms or legs, whichever is more comfortable for you.

The HiVisible reflective bands have a 4.6-star rating with over 1,000 reviews on Amazon. Reviewers say they fit securely on both large and small limbs, feel like they would last a long time and are comfortable to wear while working out. For an armband that’s self-illuminating, try the SPIbelt SPIbeams LED armband. It lights up in five colors and has both “constant” and “flash” modes.

6. Reflective leggings that are cozy and practical

Reflective workout gear: Leggings designed for the dark Sweaty Betty

A pair of cozy leggings with reflective detailing can make you look and feel like the flash. Sweaty Betty makes great quality ones that come in solids as well as fun patterns and colors, so you’re sure to find a pair you love. The Power Reflective Workout Leggings are made of a mauve-gray fabric with a hexagonal print that reflects light. Reviewers say they’re cute, comfortable and a must-have for after-dark workouts. If you prefer something more subtle, try Lululemon’s Fast and Free reflective leggings. These high-rise leggings come in black, navy and black camo, perfect for a more minimalist style. They have inconspicuous reflective detailing on the lower leg and pockets on the sides and back to stash your belongings in.

The Lululemon Vital Drive Training Tights are a great option available in men's sizes. These leggings come in black and “rover,” a taupe shade, have pockets with a phone sleeve and, like the Fast and Frees, include reflective details on the lower legs.

7. A running belt for a hands-free workout

Reflective workout gear: Aikendo running belt Aikendo

This reflective running belt from Aikendo kills two birds with one stone. It allows you to easily store your phone, keys, wallet and anything else you may want to bring on your workout and makes your midsection a beacon for headlights—roughly at eye level for drivers passing by. It comes in six colors and fits waists from 27 inches to 44 inches. Its main pocket is roughly 8 by 4 inches, large enough to fit most smart phones, and has extra storage for smaller items you may want to keep separate. This belt has a 4.6-star rating with over 6,000 reviews. Reviewers rave about how soft and comfortable it is to wear, and the reflective details are a major bonus.

Get the Aikendo Running Belt from Amazon for $11.98

8. A light-up vest for unlit paths

Reflective workout gear: A vest that lights up Amphipod

If you find yourself working out on super dark roads or wooded trails, this Amphipod Xinglet Optic Beam vest is for you. Its skinny design is bedecked with LED lights, so your entire torso is lit up. It has three light modes, one solid and two flashing, and is adjustable to fit sizes extra small to extra large. Reviewers say this vest is “extremely” bright and lightweight, making it comfortable to wear while exercising.

If you’re not crazy about wearing a vest, you can also try a light-up belt, which can be worn around the waist or cross-body (like a beauty pageant contestant). This option from Illumiseen comes in three colors—green, blue and red—and is both light up (in a steady or flashing setting) and reflective even when off. It has a 4.7-star rating with over 2,000 reviews on Amazon, and reviewers love how bright the light is and how easy it is to adjust.

9. A reflective cap that holds in heat

Reflective workout gear: A hat to keep your head visible Carhartt / Athleta

Add to your reflective ensemble with a bright or reflective hat. For a bright option you know will stand out, try the Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie. This cozy cap comes in “brite lime” and “brite orange,” and is highly recommended with a 4.8-star rating and almost 111,000 reviews. Reviewers say it’s highly visible, even in the darkest of conditions, and ultra comfortable.

For something reflective, but less out there, try the Cold Weather Reflective Baseball Cap from Athleta. This hat comes in a black camo print but is still reflective so you can stay safe. Reviewers say this hat is cute and comfy for any outdoor activity.

10. A neon jacket for extra peace of mind

Reflective workout gear: A bright L.L. Bean jacket L.L. Bean

For something bright and reflective that really packs a punch, check out the Bright Bean jacket from L.L. Bean. This running jacket comes in neon yellow and has added reflective details to keep you ultra-visible. I’ve owned this jacket for years and, as Reviewed’s fitness writer, I can attest to its quality. It’s lightweight and wind-breaking, which makes it a great option for long workouts in temps above freezing as it never gets uncomfortably hot (though if it’s very cold, you’ll want to layer well beneath it).

Don’t get thwarted by shipping delays or sold-out favorites this holiday season. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter to get shopping tips, deals, product reviews, gift guides and more.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 10 great pieces of reflective workout gear to keep you safe during outdoor workouts