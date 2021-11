MAASTRICHT – With the completion of the new convention center, Maastricht Convention Bureau and MECC Maastricht are launching an international campaign to attract large-scale conventions. With the campaign called ‘Maastricht: where heart meets matter’, which starts today, Maastricht is positioning itself as the ideal convention city where science, history, and innovation come together. Research has shown that multiday international conventions have an impactful, long-term spin-off and strengthen a city’s economic and social position. This is partly why investments were made not only in a completely renovated convention center, but now also in a large-scale campaign that will put Maastricht and the region on the international map as an alluring convention destination.

