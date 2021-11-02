Detroit Police searching for missing man with short term memory loss

(WWJ) Detroit Police are asking for tips from the public as they search for a missing man with memory problems.

Daniel Kieliszewski, 28, was last seen on Friday, Oct. 22, at a medical facility in the 400 block of E. Grand Blvd., on Detroit's east side.

Police said Kieliszewski left facility at around 11 a.m., against his health care provider’s advice.

According to his guardian, Kieliszewski lives with short term memory loss.

He is described as a white male, 6'0'' tall and weighing around 170 lbs., with long, dark brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and dark colored pants.

Anyone who has seen this missing person, who who may know of his wherabouts, is asked to call the Deteoit Police Department's 7th Precinct at 313-596-5501.