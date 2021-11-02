Rowan U Receives $5.2M Grant From Department Of Defense For Cold Region Research

Bowen Center received a $3.9 million grant to increase mental healthcare, case management and addiction recovery treatment. The grant will help augment Bowen Center’s HIPAA compliant telehealth capabilities, recruit mental healthcare professionals and provide additional training and support for staff on behavioral health disparities including cultural and linguistic competence to further assist diverse patient populations, according to a news release from Bowen Center. The grant will also facilitate expanded health care service outreach, which may include a mobile clinic initiative, to rural and vulnerable groups including Amish, Burmese and elderly populations and individuals living in economically disadvantaged communities. Finally, the grant will help expand resources to further address the mental health needs of Bowen Center staff which may have arisen as a result of the pandemic.
