Military

Rowan U Receives $5.2M Grant From Department Of Defense For Cold Region Research

followsouthjersey.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLASSBORO, N.J. — The Army Corps of Engineers-Department of Defense (DoD) has awarded a $5.2 million grant to Rowan University’s Center for Research and Education in Advanced Transportation Engineering Systems (CREATES). The center’s single largest award to date, the grant’s aim is to help the United States protect its...

followsouthjersey.com

Times-Union Newspaper

Bowen Center Receives $3.9M Grant

Bowen Center received a $3.9 million grant to increase mental healthcare, case management and addiction recovery treatment. The grant will help augment Bowen Center’s HIPAA compliant telehealth capabilities, recruit mental healthcare professionals and provide additional training and support for staff on behavioral health disparities including cultural and linguistic competence to further assist diverse patient populations, according to a news release from Bowen Center. The grant will also facilitate expanded health care service outreach, which may include a mobile clinic initiative, to rural and vulnerable groups including Amish, Burmese and elderly populations and individuals living in economically disadvantaged communities. Finally, the grant will help expand resources to further address the mental health needs of Bowen Center staff which may have arisen as a result of the pandemic.
HEALTH
unomaha.edu

UNO, UNL Researchers Awarded Dept. of Defense Grant to Improve Bridge Safety

Search keywords: College of Information Science & Technology research. University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) researchers have been awarded $5 million by the Department of Defense Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to conduct research that will extend the lifespan of bridges through new monitoring technology.
OMAHA, NE
usciences.edu

Chemistry Lab Receives Over $1 Million Grant for Cancer Protein Research

The lab of Zhihong Wang, PhD, associate professor of chemistry and biochemistry, has received a $1.1 million grant from the National Institute of Health (NIH) to further research to better understand proteins related to cancer. “Our lab is a protein biochemistry lab and we are really interested in how proteins...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
kjluradio.com

Researchers at MU receive grant to study nuring homes' responses to COVID-19

MU’s School of Nursing receives a $1.9 million grant to research how Missouri’s nursing homes responded to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the researchers, associate professor Amy Vogelsmeier, says she and her partner, associate professor Lori Popejoy, will take a look at what worked and what didn’t. They’ll then use their findings to develop guidelines on how nursing homes nationwide should respond to future outbreaks. Vogelsmeier says the guidelines can be used for many different types of outbreaks.
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Fact Check: DeSantis falsely claims vaccinated citizens without boosters could be declared unvaccinated and lose their jobs

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis attacked the Biden administration’s new Covid-19 vaccination regulations by lying about the possibility that Covid-19 boosters will be used to force people out of their jobs.Speaking at a press conference on Thursday in Tallahassee, Mr DeSantis claimed that the advent of Covid-19 booster shots means “those individual who have gone through a normal vaccination series for Covid…will be determined to be unvaccinated very soon”.“They will do that – they are gonna tell you: ‘you’re unvaccinated and you have to get a booster,’” he said, adding that those who did not get a booster “could potentially face...
PUBLIC HEALTH

