Public Safety

Clemency recommended for man on death row for nearly 20 years

CNN
CNN
 7 days ago

What’s happening in China...

edition.cnn.com

CNN

'SNL' opening features a new face as Donald Trump

(CNN) — From a Super Bowl-winning quarterback to Super Mario, Saturday Night Live condensed a week's worth of controversial topics into its opening sketch, bringing a new cast member's impression of Donald Trump. The NBC variety show opened Saturday's episode with Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers, played by Pete Davidson,...
POTUS
CNN

Glenn Youngkin's underage son was turned away from a voting precinct on Election Day, top county election official says

(CNN) — Glenn Youngkin's 17-year-old son was turned away from a voting precinct on Election Day, the top election official for Fairfax County, Virginia told CNN on Friday. Elections officials were "made aware" on Friday morning of "concerns that a 17 yo male attempted on two occasions to vote on election day," Scott O. Konopasek, the Fairfax County General Registrar, said in a statement.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
#On Death Row#Clemency
kion546.com

Judge recommends no new trial for Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed

A Bastrop County, Texas, judge has recommended that death row inmate Rodney Reed not get a new trial, according to court documents. “The Court has extensively considered the entire record of this case from its trial through the 10 day evidentiary hearing, at which the court was able to observe witnesses and assess their credibility concerning Applicant’s claims. This court recommends that relief sought by the Applicant be denied,” the recommendation signed by Judge J.D. Langley on Sunday said.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
news9.com

Death Row Inmate Julius Jones Faces Clemency Hearing Monday

The next death row inmate set to be executed will have his clemency hearing Monday. Julius Jones was convicted in the 1999 murder of Edmond businessman Paul Howell. Jones is expected to speak to the state's pardon and parole board, who just last month recommended his sentence be commuted. Jones...
EDMOND, OK
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
China
davisvanguard.org

Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board Vote for Clemency for Man on Death Row

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Julius Jones, convicted for killing Paul Howell, was recommended this week for commutation in a 3-1 vote by the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board for a second time after additional evidence was presented upholding his innocence and multiple instances of prosecutorial misconduct throughout Jones’ trial. Even...
OKLAHOMA STATE
International Business Times

Doctor Forced Nurse To Kneel Before His Dog, Sentenced To 2 Years In Prison

A doctor in Egypt has ended up behind bars for ordering a nurse to kneel before his dog. The video of the incident, which showed the male nurse also being forced to salute the animal, had gone viral last month. An Egyptian court Saturday sentenced the doctor, identified as Dr Amr Khairi, and two other hospital workers to two years in prison. They have also been ordered to pay a fine of 100,000 Egyptian pounds (about $6,300) each, reported The National News.
ANIMALS
TheDailyBeast

Judge Won’t Let Dating App Killer Dress Up for Sentencing

Bailey Boswell wanted to wear civilian clothes to the sentencing hearing where she will learn whether she is getting life or death in the dating-app torture murder of Sydney Loofe. But the Omaha World-Herald reports that a Nebraska judge has shot down the request, noting that no jurors will be present to see Boswell, 27, in her prison jumpsuit and shackles. Boswell and boyfriend Aubrey Trail were convicted of first-degree murder for luring Loofe to Boswell’s apartment for a Tinder date with plans to torture and kill her. Her dismembered remains were scattered along roadsides. Bailey would be the first woman in the state sentenced to death.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Man, 37, jailed for life 22 years ago for 'murdering his mother when he was just 14' appeals to state Supreme Court after experts found 'gasoline' on his shoe used as evidence he burned her body was just rubber from the sole

A Missouri man, 37, who was sentenced to prison for the death of his mother when he was just 14 years old because police said he showed no emotion as his mom lay lifeless on the floor could be freed as the state Supreme Court considers his case. Attorneys for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Convicted rapist, 33, who tricked his girlfriend, 29, into believing he was an airline pilot and stabbed her multiple times when she dumped him over his lies is jailed for 15 years for attempted murder

A man who pretended to be an airline pilot to his girlfriend has been jailed for stabbing her and leaving her to die in a field after she dumped him over the lies. Christopher Crichton, 33, duped Clare Wright, 29, with his tall tales of having a high-flying career after they met and started dating early last year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Tennessee Gangster Disciples member known as ‘Creeper da Reeper’ convicted of killing murder witness

A gang enforcer and hitman who shot and killed a witness was convicted Wednesday of several offenses, including racketeering, the Justice Department said. Brandon Durell Hardison, who went by "Creep" and "Creeper da Reeper," was found guilty by a federal jury of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, causing death through the use of a firearm, murder of a witness to prevent communication to a law enforcement official regarding a federal offense, and assault resulting in serious bodily injury in aid of racketeering.
TENNESSEE STATE
