The game was three minutes old before Jalen Suggs even attempted a shot. As might be expected, he missed. No story there: the Orlando Magic guard the Toronto Raptors decided not to take with the fourth pick in the NBA draft -- and who the Magic took fifth -- arrived in Toronto on Friday shooting just 28.6 per cent from the floor, the worst in the NBA among qualified shooters.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO