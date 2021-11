Experts who have studied UK household cases have revealed that those who have been double vaccinated are catching COVID-19 and passing it onto those they live with. The chances of double jabbed people transmitting the virus to other unvaccinated housemates is approximately two in five, or 38%. However, this drops to one in four, or 25%, if the housemates are also fully vaccinated. This emphasises the importance of full vaccination and protection against the virus.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO