Did Steve Pankey murder Jonelle Matthews?

The man on trial for the kidnapping and murder of a Greeley girl in the eighties takes the stand in his own defense. Steve Pankey of Idaho, who faces first-degree murder charges 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews’ killing testified that he didn’t know about the girl’s disappearance until six days after she had gone missing when he heard about it on the radio. The Coloradoan reports he also told the jury he lied several times about the case, and those lies got bigger and bigger, including a conversation with his father-in-law about a need to hide a body, which he now says never happened. He accused his ex-wife, who testified against him, or telling lies and being scorned. Trial is slated to wrap up in the case next week. For more on the Pankey trial, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.

6 DAYS AGO