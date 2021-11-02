Did Steve Pankey murder Jonelle Matthews?

A three-decade-old cold case in the disappearance of Jonelle Matthews ended when a judge declared a mistrial Thursday.What happened: A Weld County jury could not reach a verdict on the main charges against 70-year-old Steve Pankey. He was arrested in 2020, a year after the 12-year-old girl's remains were found buried at an oil and gas field outside Greeley.The jury found Pankey guilty of false reporting to authorities, a misdemeanor. He testified at trial that he lied to law enforcement, the Greeley Tribune reported.Flashback: Matthews disappeared from her home five days before Christmas in 1984. Her case riveted Colorado and gained national media attention.Pankey, an Idaho resident, landed on detectives' radar early in the investigation, saying he had information about the case.The indictment accused Pankey of forcing Matthews from her home at gunpoint and shooting her in the head.What's next: Prosecutors are considering whether to pursue another trial, 9News reported.
Steve Pankey, the 70-year-old Idaho man on trial for the 1984 kidnapping and murder of 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews, testified Thursday, admitting he lied about the case to law enforcement over the years, out of bitterness against his former church, his former supervisor and police. “This is the hard part because...
A Greeley Police detective involved in bringing the Jonelle Matthews investigation up to date testified Monday that Steve Pankey, the 70-year-old man on trial for Jonelle’s 1984 kidnapping and murder, had a lengthy search history relating to the disappearance of the 12-year-old Greeley girl. Detective Mike Prill’s testimony began this...
Prosecutors’ tough cross-examination of the defense’s first witness on Tuesday revealed inconsistencies within the developmental disorder diagnosis given to Steve Pankey, the 70-year-old man on trial for the murder of 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews. Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday morning before defense attorney Anthony Viorst called his first witness, clinical psychologist...
The strategy of the defense Wednesday in the trial of Steve Pankey, the 70-year-old man accused of kidnapping and murdering 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews in 1984, focused on introducing evidence regarding an alternate suspect in the case. At the start of the day, defense attorney Anthony Viorst advised the court the...
Steve Pankey, the 70-year-old man on trial for the 1984 kidnapping and murder of Jonelle Matthews, testified this past Friday that he suspected a portion of audio from a 2019 in-person interview with two Greeley detectives was edited to hide the alleged aggressions of one of the detectives. On Monday...
GREELEY, Colorado (KCNC) — This story comes from our sister station in Colorado KCNC. After four weeks of long and often emotional testimony from dozens of witnesses, 12 jurors must now decide if Steve Pankey kidnapped and killed Jonelle Matthews in 1984. “The Matthews’ should not have closure at the...
The three-week trial for Steve Pankey, the 70-year-old man accused of murdering 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews, came to a close Tuesday as the jury headed into deliberations. Jonelle went missing from her Greeley home on Dec. 20, 1984, after a family friend dropped her off from a choir concert. For the next 35 years, family, community members and even people across the U.S. wondered what happened to Jonelle.
The man on trial for the kidnapping and murder of a Greeley girl in the eighties takes the stand in his own defense. Steve Pankey of Idaho, who faces first-degree murder charges 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews’ killing testified that he didn’t know about the girl’s disappearance until six days after she had gone missing when he heard about it on the radio. The Coloradoan reports he also told the jury he lied several times about the case, and those lies got bigger and bigger, including a conversation with his father-in-law about a need to hide a body, which he now says never happened. He accused his ex-wife, who testified against him, or telling lies and being scorned. Trial is slated to wrap up in the case next week. For more on the Pankey trial, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — In the final push, prosecutors urged jurors not to fall victim to Steve Pankey, who they called a "master manipulator," while the defense asserted the case "screams reasonable doubt" and said Pankey lives in a "world of conspiracy" but is not a killer. "If you think...
Closing arguments are scheduled for Tuesday in the murder trial of a man accused of kidnapping and killing a Greeley girl in the eighties. Steve Pankey of Idaho faces first-degree murder charges in the killing of 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews. Pankey took the stand last week in his own defense, saying he lied a lot about the case. Matthews’ remains were found in a Weld County field by oil and gas diggers in 2019. Pankey was arrested in 2020. He faces life in prison if convicted.
GREELEY, Colo. — The trial of a former longshot Idaho gubernatorial candidate charged in the killing of a 12-year-old neighbor girl ended Thursday with jurors unable to reach verdicts on the most serious charges against him. After three weeks of testimony, jurors found Steve Pankey, 70, guilty of false reporting...
GREELEY, Colo. — The jury deciding the fate of Steve Pankey, who was charged in connection with the 1984 death of 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews, couldn't reach a consensus on the most serious counts, but did convict him on a charge of false reporting. Jurors began deliberations on Nov. 2 following...
DENVER — The last pictures of Jonelle Matthews were taken at a choir concert in 1984. She was dropped off at her Greeley home after the show, but when her father returned home, Matthews was not there. Not long after, her name and face made it inside millions of homes...
A mistrial is declared in the Steve Pankey murder trial. The word came down from the judge Thursday afternoon after the jury could not come to a unanimous verdict on charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping. The hung jury resulted after three days of deliberations and three weeks of trial. Jurors did find the 70-year-old Pankey guilty of false reporting to the authorities. Pankey is accused of killing 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews of Greeley. The little girl’s face was on milk cartons in the eighties. Her remains weren’t found until 2019. A judge set a status hearing in the case for Monday.
The fate of Steve Pankey now rests with a jury. After three weeks of trial, jury deliberations began Tuesday. The 70-year-old Idaho man is accused of kidnapping and killing 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews of Greeley in the eighties.
On Body Bags, former death scene investigator and forensics expert Joseph Scott Morgan walks us through what investigators would have found at Anadarko. Chris Watts’ wife and daughters were missing for three days before their bodies were found on the dad’s former jobsite at Anadarko. Shanann Watts was buried in a shallow grave. The girls were stuff through hatches into oil tanks. During the days before the bodies were discovered, Watts played the grieving dad, giving interviews, begging for information on his missing family. What no one knows is Chris Watts is having an affair, and no longer wants to be part of a family unit. Murder was his way out. Ultimately, he tells police where he deposited their bodies. Today on Body Bags, former death scene investigator and forensics expert Joseph Scott Morgan walks us through what investigators would have found at Anadarko.
Comments / 0