Public Safety

Two dozen Pak journalists prosecuted under PECA act in 2 years: Report

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIslamabad [Pakistan], November 2 (ANI): A report of the Freedom Network launched on the eve of the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, said that nearly two dozen journalists in Pakistan were charged in the last two years and most of them were prosecuted under the Prevention of...

Related
The Independent

Battle under way over ministers’ attempts to silence journalists

Campaigners for press freedom are fighting back against government attempts to crack down on reporting of official information.They are calling for an end to efforts to stifle journalism through “draconian” proposals in the Official Secrets Act and attempts to weaken Freedom of Information laws.The government plans to make it easier under the Official Secrets Act to convict whistleblowers and journalists who publish information in the public interest without authority.And anyone convicted could be jailed for up to 14 years, instead of two, as now.In July, the Home Office revealed proposals to reform the Official Secrets Act 1989 to make convictions...
POLITICS
Birmingham Star

Agreements of IPPs under CPEC cannot be renegotiated under CPEC, Pak govt tells Senate Committee

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 30 (ANI): The Pakistani government told the Senate Standing Committee on Power that the agreement of the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) cannot be renegotiated, just like other IPPs, as the Chinese companies could take the matter for international arbitration, local media reported.
ECONOMY
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Neo-Nazi extremist from Chudleigh jailed for racist attack

A neo-Nazi extremist has been jailed for attacking two brothers because one of them had a black girlfriend. Alexander Gray threatened to dislocate one man's jaw and rape his girlfriend after targeting them in a shop in Chudleigh, Devon. He launched an unprovoked attack on the man and his brother,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Singapore urged not to hang disabled Malaysian in drug case

Singapore is due to hang a Malaysian man next week for smuggling a small amount of heroin into the country, but legal and human rights groups are urging the execution be halted because the man is intellectually disabled.Nagaenthran K.Dharmalingam, then 21, was detained in April 2009 for trying to smuggle nearly 43 grams (1.5 ounces) of heroin into Singapore, found strapped to his left thigh. He was sentenced to death by hanging in November 2010 under Singapore’s strict drug laws. Death penalty opponents say Nagaenthran's IQ was disclosed during the trial as 69, a level that is internationally recognized...
ASIA
hngn.com

US Develops Laser Weapon To Counter Against Chinese Hypersonic Missile, Drone Attacks; Defensive Technology To Intercept Further Threats

The US is developing a high output laser to counter hypersonic missiles and drones deployed by China after conducting successful tests. On edge are US leaders who have witnessed China leapfrog them in several technologies, which prompted a lack of technology defense against them. US aerospace, defense firms develop high...
MILITARY
Public Safety
AFP

Ethiopia's wartime emergency decree sets capital on edge

All week, Bisrat's phone has been buzzing with news of fellow Tigrayans caught up in a fresh round of mass arrests linked to Ethiopia's year-long war.  He recalled riding in a share-taxi this week and hearing another passenger brag loudly into his phone about reporting Tigrayan neighbours to the police, saying they were then "captured". 
POLITICS
houstonmirror.com

Under Imran Khan govt, inflation in Pak at highest level in past 70 years

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 26 (ANI): Under the Imran Khan government, inflation in Pakistan has reached the highest level in the past 70 years, which has led to protests by the opposition parties and the common man, local media reported. The inflation in the country broke the record of 70 years...
BUSINESS
CNY News

COVID-19’s Global Death Toll Tops 5 Million in Under Two Years

The global death toll from COVID-19 has topped 5 million, nearly two years into a crisis that has not only devastated poor countries but also humbled wealthy ones with first-rate health care systems. Together, the United States, the European Union, Britain and Brazil account for one-eighth of the world's population...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Official Myanmar records mistaken about detained US reporter

Testimony by prosecution witnesses on Friday in the case of Danny Fenster, a U.S. journalist who has been detained in Myanmar for more than five months, established that official records did not accurately show where he was employed, his lawyer said.The point may be crucial because it appears that Fenster is being prosecuted for alleged offenses committed by a news outlet at least seven months after he stopped working there. Authorities have not clearly described what he is accused of doing. The trial is closed to the media and the public.Fenster was detained at Yangon International Airport on May...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

US orders diplomats out of Ethiopia as rebels approach capital

The US said on Saturday it had ordered all of its non-essential diplomats and their families to leave Ethiopia, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed urged people to make sacrifices to fend off rebels threatening to advance on the capital. Nine rebel groups said on Friday they would join forces in an alliance built around the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been locked in a year-long war that has killed thousands and pushed many more into famine-like conditions. Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, sent troops into Tigray in November last year to topple the TPLF, accusing them of attacking military bases. The US State Department said it had "ordered the departure of non-emergency US government employees and their family members" on Friday, and it was also urging all other US nationals to leave.
WORLD
The Independent

Hamas 'guardian' law keeps Gaza woman from studying abroad

Afaf al-Najar had found a way out of Gaza. The 19-year-old won a scholarship to study communications in Turkey, secured all the necessary travel documents and even paid $500 to skip the long lines at the Rafah crossing with Egypt But when she arrived at the border on Sept. 21 she was turned back — not by Israel or Egypt, which have imposed a 14-year blockade on the Gaza Strip — but because of a male guardianship law enacted by the Islamic militant group Hamas which rules the territory. “I honestly broke down,” she said, describing the moment...
MIDDLE EAST

