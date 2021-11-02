CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Noah Fant Details Von Miller's Rift With Teammates Before Trade to Rams

By Michael Shapiro
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dZkN9_0ckWNee600

Von Miller was dealt to the Rams on Monday after a likely Hall-of-Fame career with the Broncos, but there may have been some hard feelings before Miller's departure from Denver.

Broncos tight end Noah Fant detailed a rift between Miller and some Broncos teammates in recent days in an interview with 104.3 The Fan in Denver. Fant said Miller and teammates were engaged in a dispute regarding a Halloween party, one Miller wanted to cancel after initially collecting money from various players.

"We had dropped a couple of games and [Miller] contacted everyone in the group chat saying 'I'm thinking about canceling the party," Fant said. "Guys still wanted to have it, and it went south from there."

Fant said the party was thrown, though he did not attend. He added "it is kind of sad to hear," that the issue was revealed in the media.

Regardless of any party-based sour grapes, Miller doesn't have to worry about his legacy in Denver. He was the MVP of Super Bowl 50, and his 110.5 sacks are the most in Broncos history.

More NFL Coverage:

Week 8 Takeaways: Wide-Open AFC and the Mike White Show

Winners and Losers of the Von Miller Trade

Derrick Henry Injury Will Test the Running Back Hypothesis

MAQB: Rams Go All-In at a Few Key Positions

MMQB: Saints Beat Brady Again

Comments / 0

Related
1230 ESPN

Broncos’ Von Miller Is Seething And Making Threats

Three weeks does not make or break a season, especially early on in a 17-week season. But let's face it, there isn't a whole lot more time for the Denver Broncos to figure this out and right the ship. The first three weeks of the season and the last three...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Von Miller drops truth bomb on trade from Broncos to Rams

Miller talked to reporters Wednesday about the trade and again talked about how difficult it was to leave the Broncos, admitting it hurt real bad. But then as he made his way to Los Angeles to officially become a Ram, excitement washed over him. When I took off Tuesday morning,...
NFL
The Spun

Denver Broncos Have Released Veteran Wide Receiver

It has been a busy day of roster transactions for the Denver Broncos, one of which was the release of a veteran wide receiver from the practice squad. Denver let go of wideout John Brown this afternoon, two weeks after the 31-year-old pass catcher signed with the team’s taxi squad. Brown was one of three players cut from the Broncos’ practice squad today, joining center Javon Patterson and defensive back Saivion Smith.
NFL
FanSided

Broncos made a move that could keep them in the AFC West race

Did the Denver Broncos just make a move that will keep them in the mix in the AFC West for the 2021 season? We take a look at the impact of John Brown. After a 3-0 start, the Denver Broncos have found themselves in a really tough spot with two straight losses to AFC opponents.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
The Spun

Broncos, Vikings Reportedly Agree To Trade

Just two days after losing Von Miller, the Denver Broncos acquired a veteran pass rusher from the Minnesota Vikings. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are sending Stephen Weatherly and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick. “Trade! The Vikings...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Peyton Manning responds to Broncos ownership rumors

There have been long-standing rumors that Peyton Manning wants to own or run an NFL team. With the Denver Broncos in an uncertain ownership situation, it’s no surprise that Manning has been linked to that possibility. An ongoing dispute within the Broncos’ ownership group has increased the likelihood that the...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Inquired About Blockbuster Trade

Before the Denver Broncos sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a pair of Day 2 picks on Monday, they discussed a similar deal with two other contenders. According to Peter Schrager of NFL Network, the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys called the Broncos to check in on Miller’s availability. It’s unclear how far those talks went.
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Names The “Best” Decision Of His Career

Peyton Manning made a lot of decisions over the course of his football career – where to play in college, when to declare for the NFL Draft, when to retire, etc. – but he believes one decision stands above the rest. The legendary NFL quarterback said on Sunday that coming...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#Broncos#American Football#The Fan#The Von Miller Trade
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Odell Beckham Jr. in Philly?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Odell Beckham Jr.’s time in Cleveland appears to be coming to an end. The question is — should his next game be played for the Eagles? Although nothing is official, it seems it is only a matter of time until the Cleveland Browns release Beckham Jr., and an ESPN report suggests it could come as soon as Friday. If/when he is released, Beckham Jr. will go through the waiver process. The Eagles, at 3-5, are currently eighth in the waiver order. It is possible a team ahead of them, like Miami, could claim Beckham Jr. If he does make it to them, however, the Eagles should put in a claim. To start — yes, Beckham Jr. does come with some red flags. His time in Cleveland coming to an end the way it is should be something the Eagles consider. Head coach Nick Sirianni has built a good culture at the NovaCare Complex. Bringing in Beckham Jr. could be a risk, considering he has left two teams on bad terms. [UPDATE: OBJ has been officially released.]
NFL
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys suffer another injury to an impactful playmaker

Already without some of their key players, highlighted by quarterback Dak Prescott who’s been battling a calf injury, the Dallas Cowboys have now suffered another injury to an impactful playmaker in wide receiver Cee Dee Lamb. According to the Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken, Lamb went down with a sprained...
NFL
denverbroncos.com

Statements from Joe Ellis, George Paton, Vic Fangio and John Elway

"Von Miller is a franchise icon who has been a remarkable player for the Denver Broncos over the last 11 years. An All-Decade linebacker and Super Bowl MVP, Von made extraordinary contributions to our team while building a legacy as one of the greatest Broncos of all-time. Off the field, he was our Man of the Year nominee who impacted countless people through his foundation and tremendous personal generosity.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Audacy

Broncos' Von Miller calls out Browns' tackles: 'I'm going to kill him'

Von Miller isn’t messing around this week. The Denver Broncos pass rusher had a brash message for the Cleveland Browns, calling out the depleted offensive line and guaranteeing a “great game” for himself when the two teams meet on Thursday Night Football. “I will play well in this game,” Miller...
NFL
The Spun

Broncos Trade Rumor Swirling Ahead Of Tuesday’s Deadline

With the trade deadline approaching this Tuesday afternoon, rumors are swirling about a veteran cornerback on the Denver Broncos. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Broncos are trying to trade cornerback Kyle Fuller before the trade deadline. “Broncos are trying to make a deadline deal to move CB Kyle...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

20K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy