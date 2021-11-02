Noah Fant Details Von Miller's Rift With Teammates Before Trade to Rams

Von Miller was dealt to the Rams on Monday after a likely Hall-of-Fame career with the Broncos, but there may have been some hard feelings before Miller's departure from Denver.

Broncos tight end Noah Fant detailed a rift between Miller and some Broncos teammates in recent days in an interview with 104.3 The Fan in Denver. Fant said Miller and teammates were engaged in a dispute regarding a Halloween party, one Miller wanted to cancel after initially collecting money from various players.

"We had dropped a couple of games and [Miller] contacted everyone in the group chat saying 'I'm thinking about canceling the party," Fant said. "Guys still wanted to have it, and it went south from there."

Fant said the party was thrown, though he did not attend. He added "it is kind of sad to hear," that the issue was revealed in the media.

Regardless of any party-based sour grapes, Miller doesn't have to worry about his legacy in Denver. He was the MVP of Super Bowl 50, and his 110.5 sacks are the most in Broncos history.

