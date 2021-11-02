CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots Stand Pat At NFL Trade Deadline

By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — Like roughly 90 percent of the NFL, the New England stood pat and let the NFL trade deadline come and go on Tuesday. The 4pm deadline hit without Bill Belichick making a move.

That means the 4-4 Patriots will remain who they have been so far this season. At least they’re a team that is on the rise after winning two straight, a team that Belichick must feel confident enough in to continue on the path he charted out over the offseason.

The Jets and the Chiefs swapped a guard for a tight end. The Texans made a trade, sending defensive end Charles Omenihu to the San Francisco 49ers. That was it for Tuesday’s moves.

But Deshaun Watson did not change zip codes. Nor did Odell Beckham Jr. or any other disgruntled player. Tuesday had all the makings of a classic deadline day in the NFL, with a few rumors and no real sizzle.

The Rams did not trade receiver Desean Jackson, who will be set free by Los Angeles to pursue his hunt for some more playing time elsewhere. So at least we’ll get some good waiver wire talk the rest of the week.

There were some rumblings that the Patriots were looking to make a deal for some defensive end depth. There were calls for a boost at corner, wide receiver and linebacker. In the end, none of that came to fruition.

With the deadline now in the past, the Patriots will now focus on their Week 9 visit to the 4-4 Carolina Panthers.

Tune in to Sunday’s Patriots-Panthers game on WBZ-TV — the flagship station of the New England Patriots. Coverage begins Wednesday night at 10:30pm on TV38 with Patriots 1st Down and continues Friday with Patriots All Access on WBZ-TV at 7pm. Patriots GameDay kicks off Sunday’s coverage at 11:30am, followed by Patriots-Panthers at 1pm, and after the game stick with WBZ for full reaction and analysis on Patriots Fifth Quarter!

