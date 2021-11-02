CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jurors deliberating in former Idaho candidate’s murder trial

By Associated Press
 5 days ago
GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Jurors are deliberating in the trial of a former longshot Idaho gubernatorial candidate charged with murder in the death of a 12-year-old Colorado girl who disappeared in 1984.

Suspect Steve Pankey was a neighbor of Jonelle Matthews and her family when she vanished after being dropped off at her empty home by a family friend after performing at a Christmas concert.

He emerged as person of interest in the case three decades later after claiming to have information about what happened to her and asking for immunity.

Pankey's lawyer said he's a paranoid true crime junkie but not a killer.

