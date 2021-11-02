CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell, CA

UPDATE: Man Shot Dead in Campbell, Suspect Arrested; Shelter-In-Place Lifted at 2nd Location

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k1Q9u_0ckWMKDt00

CAMPBELL (CBS SF) — A man was fatally shot in Campbell Tuesday morning and a suspect was arrested in another part of the city shortly after, an operation that led to a neighborhood shelter-in-place.

Campbell police said officers responded at about 10:45 a.m. to reports of a shooting and a person down in the roadway on the 300 block of W. Sunnyoaks Ave. just west of Winchester Blvd. Officers found a male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound and began life-saving efforts.

The victim was taken to Valley Medical Center where he died of his injuries, police said.

A witness provided a description of a male suspect and vehicle and officers located the vehicle about a mile-and-a-half west of the shooting location at a home on Juanita Way. The suspect was arrested at that location and no other suspects were involved, police said.

Police vehicles were seen surrounding a white minivan in front of a home on the 1300 block of Juanita Way that was cordoned off.

During the police activity on Juanita Way, residents in the area were asked to shelter in place out of an abundance of caution. The shelter-in-place was lifted just before 3 p.m.

The identities of the victim and the suspect were not immediately disclosed. Police said the motive and details of the shooting were still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident was encouraged to call the Campbell Police Department Investigations Unit at 408-871-5190. Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact 408-871-5191.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

19-Year-Old Shot Dead In Fairfield After Attempting To Buy Car Advertised Online

FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — A suspect was arrested in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man in Fairfield during an apparent robbery after the victim responded to an online advertisement of a vehicle for sale, police said Saturday. Fairfield police said on Thursday at around 12:20 p.m., dispatchers received a call of a man down on the 1000 block of Tyler Street. Officers found the 19-year-old victim dead at the scene. Investigators determined the man had responded to a car for sale advertisement on the OfferUp app and had brought cash for the transaction when he was shot. On Friday, police arrested Kamaria Strange, a 24 year-old San Pablo resident for the homicide. Strange was booked into the Solano County Jail. The investigation was still ongoing and Fairfield police said no further details will be released at this time.
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Speeding Motorcyclist Arrested In Petaluma Following Police Chase on Highway 101

PETALUMA (CBS SF) — A motorcyclist was arrested early Saturday morning after a police chase in Petaluma. The motorcyclist was seen traveling on Lakeville Street at a high rate of speed at around 12:27 a.m., Petaluma police said. An officer who observed the motorcyclist pulled up behind him to conduct a traffic stop but the motorcycle immediately accelerated and began passing other vehicles in an unsafe manner, police said. The officer activated his emergency lights and siren and chased the motorcyclist onto southbound U.S. Highway 101 with speeds in excess of 100 mph. After about one mile, the motorcyclist yielded, police said. He was identified as San Rafael resident Sufiyan Baporia, 20, who was found not to have a driver license, police said. Baporia was booked into the Sonoma County jail for evading and reckless driving.
PETALUMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Toddler Dies After Being Struck by Gunfire on Interstate 880 in Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol said Saturday evening that a child struck by stray gunfire while riding in a car on Interstate 880 in Oakland has died. A CHP spokesperson said dispatchers began receiving calls about a shooting on the freeway at about 2:10 p.m. Saturday. Victims of the shooting were traveling in a white Lexus sedan on southbound Interstate 880 near Filbert Street when their vehicle was suddenly struck by gunfire. A 23-month-old boy in the Lexus was hit and was rushed to Oakland Children’s Hospital. He was later pronounced dead. CHP detectives are actively investigating and evidence collected on the northbound lanes of the freeway may indicate the victims were not targeted and that the child was struck by a stray bullet. The northbound lanes of the freeway were closed for several hours between 23rd Avenue and downtown Oakland while investigators collected evidence. The CHP reopened the freeway around 5 p.m. Detectives are requesting assistance from the public and anyone with information is asked to call the CHP investigation tip line at (707) 917-4491. © Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News contributed to this report
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect Arrested In Brazen San Mateo Golf Course Armed Robbery

SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — A 22-year-old Oakland man out on bail has been arrested and his accomplice remained at large after allegedly pulling off brazen daylight armed robberies at San Mateo County’s Crystal Springs Golf Course and then in San Ramon, authorities said. According to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department, Fajon Green was being held on several charges including armed robbery, being a felon on possession of a firearm and committing a crime while being out on bail. Investigators said on Thursday at approximately 10:28 a.m. an armed robbery occurred at Crystal Springs Golf Course. Two suspects robbed the victim at gunpoint,...
SAN MATEO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Campbell, CA
Campbell, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: San Jose Police Confirm Second Victim Dead in Head-On Fatal Crash on Bailey Road

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose are investigating a fatal head-on collision on Bailey Road that left two people dead Friday morning, according to authorities. San Jose police said the incident happened at 10:13 a.m. on Bailey Road east of Monterey Road, according to a Twitter post. Authorities later said a 1991 Chevrolet truck was traveling westbound on Bailey Avenue when it drifted into the eastbound lanes of traffic. The truck collided head on with a 2019 BMW that was traveling eastbound on Bailey Road. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the accident marks the...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Morgan Hill Man Arrested For Fireworks, Narcotics Possession Following Explosions Near Downtown Last Week

MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) – Police in Morgan Hill have arrested a man for possession of illegal fireworks, guns and narcotics after fireworks were set off near the city’s downtown last week. Around 11:50 p.m. on October 28, officers received multiple calls of loud explosions. During an investigation, officers located spent fireworks described “commercial grade” behind the Morgan Hill Tavern. Nearby residents said two male suspects were last seen walking southbound on Monterey Road. Following several leads, police said a suspect was identified and warrants were obtained for his arrest and to search his home. Items, including fireworks and narcotics, seized from a Morgan Hill home in connection with a series of loud explosions on October 28, 2021. (Morgan Hill Police Department) On Tuesday, officers executed the search warrant at the suspect’s home on Calle Atavio. Police said explosives, illegal fireworks, weapons, narcotics and drug paraphernalia were seized. The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Joseph Robert Adona, surrendered to police. Adona was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on multiple charges, including illegal weapons possession, explosives possession, illegal fireworks possession and narcotics possession. It was not immediately known when Adona would appear in court on the charges.
MORGAN HILL, CA
CBS San Francisco

Milpitas Police: No Shooting Following Report of ‘Active Situation’ at Great Mall

MILPITAS (CBS SF) — Police in Milpitas evacuated the sprawling Great Mall early Friday evening on a report of a shooting inside one of the regional shopping center’s anchor stores but an investigation turned up nothing, according to police. Milpitas police received a call at 5:30 p.m. about an altercation in the mall involving someone brandishing a knife. A shooting inside the Burlington Coat Factory store was then reported minutes later. “Shortly after a shooting was reported inside of Burlington Coat Factory,” Milpitas PD tweeted, “Officers have checked the business and there is no indication a shooting occurred inside.” Police went on to...
MILPITAS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested At Pleasanton Stoneridge Mall Following Chase

PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — An armed robbery suspect was arrested at Stoneridge Mall in Pleasanton Thursday following a police chase, authorities said. The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was spotted by deputies and Dublin police following robberies in San Leandro and San Ramon. Following a chase, officers caught the suspect after he ran into the Macy’s store at the mall, the sheriff’s office said. No one was hurt. There was no additional information immediately available.
PLEASANTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Shelter In Place#Cbs Sf
CBS San Francisco

Pittsburg Police Arrest Peeping Tom Suspect in Michael Myers Halloween Mask

PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — A pair of police officers in Pittsburg on Thursday afternoon arrested a peeping tom suspect who had repeatedly been spotted outside homes wearing a mask of the Michael Myers character from the ‘Halloween’ films. In a Facebook post, the Pittsburg Police Department said its Officers Graner and Barkley were investigating reports of a chronic peeping tom who had been seen wearing a Halloween mask. While the post did not detail where in Pittsburg the reports had originated, they did say the suspect was found nearby, walking on a freeway while still wearing the mask. The post included photos of the suspect alongside the freeway and of the mask he was wearing. Pittsburg Halloween mask peeping tom suspect and mask (Pittsburg Police Department) Officers determined the suspect, who was not identified, also had an outstanding warrant and was taken to the Contra Costa County Jail. “Hopefully these residents can sleep better tonight,” the post added along with the hashtags “#NotInOurCity” “#HalloweenIsOver” and “#HisNameWasntMichael.”
PITTSBURG, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man Arrested For Assault On Police Officer In Redwood City

REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) – Police booked a man into San Mateo County Jail after he attacked an officer while being arrested Tuesday, Redwood City Police said. Around 4 p.m., police were called to the 1400 block of El Camino Real on reports of the suspect displaying “erratic” behavior. Police said the suspect allegedly took a basketball from a group of children, threw objects at passing vehicles and attempted to break into several parked cars. When officers arrived, the suspect ran into El Camino Real and was almost being struck by several vehicles, before being detained in the parking lot of the...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect Sought In El Cerrito Road Rage Shooting

EL CERRITO (CBS SF) – Police are searching for a driver in connection with a road rage shooting in El Cerrito on Wednesday afternoon. Shortly before 1 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of South 55th and School streets. When they arrived, police found shell casings and broken glass. Neither the victim nor the suspect were at the scene. As officers investigated, police in neighboring Richmond found the victim and his vehicle. According to Richmond officers, the shooting took place when the suspect became angry at the victim following a traffic maneuver. Police said the suspect “escalated a minor conflict into violent action.” The victim was not injured in the shooting. Officers were able to obtain surveillance video of the suspect vehicle, which is described as a black Chrysler PT Cruiser. Chrysler PT Cruiser possibly linked to a road rage shooting near South 55th and School streets in El Cerrito on November 4, 2021. (El Cerrito Police Department) Anyone with information or surveillance video possibly connected to the shooting is asked to contact Detective Humberto Rivera at 510-215-4422 or acting Sgt. Gilbert Tang at 510-215-4446.
EL CERRITO, CA
CBS San Francisco

3 Rescued In 2-Alarm Fire At Pittsburg Apartment Complex

PITTSBURG (CBS SF) – Firefighters rescued three people after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Pittsburg on Friday afternoon. Around 4:30 p.m., the Contra Costa Fire District tweeted that firefighters responded to the complex located on Power Avenue. The fire grew to two alarms. The fire district said three residents were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. No further details about the fire were immediately available. Firefighters on the scene of a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex on Power Avenue in Pittsburg, November 5, 2021. (Contra Costa Fire Department) The cause of the fire is under investigation. This is a breaking news update, more details to come.
PITTSBURG, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Police Save Pet, Arrest Suspect in Brutal Bayview Dog Stabbing

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Thursday confirmed the arrest last week of a suspect who brutally stabbed a dog through the window of a car in the city’s Bayview neighborhood. According to a release issued by the SFPD, last Wednesday at approximately 5:50 p.m., officers from the department’s Bayview District Station responded to the 1400 block of Shafter Avenue regarding an attack on a dog. Arriving officers found a 50-year-old female victim who was holding her Terrier mix dog who had been critically injured when he was stabbed by the suspect. Police immediately provided aid before transporting...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: No Charges Against Teen Arrested in Gilroy Halloween Party Shooting

GILROY (CBS SF) — Authorities in the South Bay on Wednesday announced they have declined to file charges against the suspect arrested over the weekend in connection with a fatal shooting at a Halloween party at the home of a Gilroy city councilmember. The shooting was reported shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday at the home of Gilroy City Council Member Rebeca Armendariz in the 400 block of Las Animas Avenue, where a large outdoor party was taking place. One person was killed and three were injured. Police said there was an altercation before the shooting and that at least one person fired...
GILROY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Illegal Gambling Den, Marijuana Grow Operation Busted In San Jose; Weapons Seized, 2 Arrested

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Two men were arrested in San Jose following a police raid on an illegal gambling operation that also led to the discovery of a massive marijuana grow next door, police announced Thursday. The underground casino was discovered during the summer operating out of a business on the 1600 block of Rogers Ave., an industrial area just north of the Interstate 880 / U.S. Highway 101 interchange. San Jose police said the location was a hub for a variety of illegal activities, including gambling, drug dealing, and the buying and selling of stolen property. On September 17, officers...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 Arrested In Fatal Halloween Shooting In South San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Two men were arrested in a fatal Halloween shooting in South San Jose, police said Wednesday. The shooting happened at around 3:40 p.m. Sunday on the 5200 block of Great Oaks Parkway. San Jose police said officers arrived to find a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries. Investigators identified San Jose residents Efrain Anzures, 27, and Alfred Castillo, 26, as the primary suspects. Castillo was arrested the same day in San Jose and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and accessory to homicide. (l-r) Alfred Castillo, Efrain Anzures (San Jose Police Department)a On Monday, was also arrested in San Jose and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for homicide. No further details about the shooting were immediately available. The shooting was San Jose’s 29th homicide of the year. Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to Contact Detective Sergeant Vallejo #3810 or Detective Harrington #4365 of the San José Police Department’s Homicide unit at 408-277-5283.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fire Burns Home in West San Jose; 1 Injured

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Fire burned a home in San Jose Thursday afternoon, injuring a resident. Fire crews were called at 3:39 p.m. to the fire on the 4600 block of Lage Dr. in the Bucknall neighborhood of West San Jose. It burn in the garage of a single-family, single-story home, the fire department said. A man living in the home was suffered unknown injuries and was taken to a hospital. PG&E crews were on the scene to secure the gas line police were assisting with traffic control. Lage Dr. was closed in the area, police said. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Shooting in San Francisco Haight-Ashbury District Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Injured

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are investigating a fatal shooting near the intersection of Haight and Masonic streets Thursday that left one person dead and one injured, according to authorities. UPDATE: Medical Examiner Identifies Shooting Victim Killed in San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury The shooting happened in the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood at around 1 p.m., according to police. Haight Street shooting investigation (CBS) San Francisco police spokesperson and investigations commander Raj Vaswani tweeted about the incident in the city’s Haight-Ashbury neighborhood just after 1:30 p.m. Thursday. There is a shooting at Haight and Masonic, at this time we know 2 people are shot. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Locals Shaken After Fatal Shooting in San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury; ‘I Don’t Feel Safe’

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — One day after a fatal shooting in San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury neighborhood left one person dead and another injured, some people living there said the rise in violent crime has them fearing for their safety. Friday morning, the San Francisco medical examiner identified the man who was killed in Thursday afternoon’s deadly shooting. The medical examiner’s office confirmed to CBS SF that the victim who died was 21-year-old San Francisco resident Samuel Jessop. ALSO READ: Shooting in San Francisco Haight-Ashbury District Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Injured Jessop was one of two people who were shot in the incident near...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

3 Injured in 2-Alarm House Fire In North San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Three people were injured, including one seriously hurt, in a two-alarm fire at a home in North San Jose Thursday afternoon. Crews responded at about 5 p.m. to the fire at a single-family home on the 2600 block of Alderwood Dr. in the Northwood neighborhood just east of N. Capitol Ave. near the Milpitas border. Three people were taken to the hospital, two with minor injuries and one with serious injuries, the fire department said. Alderwood Dr was closed between Northwood Dr. and Lakewood Dr. There was no estimated time of reopening. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.  
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
42K+
Followers
19K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy