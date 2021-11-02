UPDATE: Man Shot Dead in Campbell, Suspect Arrested; Shelter-In-Place Lifted at 2nd Location

CAMPBELL (CBS SF) — A man was fatally shot in Campbell Tuesday morning and a suspect was arrested in another part of the city shortly after, an operation that led to a neighborhood shelter-in-place.

Campbell police said officers responded at about 10:45 a.m. to reports of a shooting and a person down in the roadway on the 300 block of W. Sunnyoaks Ave. just west of Winchester Blvd. Officers found a male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound and began life-saving efforts.

The victim was taken to Valley Medical Center where he died of his injuries, police said.

A witness provided a description of a male suspect and vehicle and officers located the vehicle about a mile-and-a-half west of the shooting location at a home on Juanita Way. The suspect was arrested at that location and no other suspects were involved, police said.

Police vehicles were seen surrounding a white minivan in front of a home on the 1300 block of Juanita Way that was cordoned off.

During the police activity on Juanita Way, residents in the area were asked to shelter in place out of an abundance of caution. The shelter-in-place was lifted just before 3 p.m.

The identities of the victim and the suspect were not immediately disclosed. Police said the motive and details of the shooting were still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident was encouraged to call the Campbell Police Department Investigations Unit at 408-871-5190. Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact 408-871-5191.