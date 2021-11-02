Bucs swing no deals as trade deadline passes

The Bucs are hoping starting cornerbacks Carlton Davis (quad), pictured, and Sean Murphy-Bunting (dislocated elbow) will return sometime after the bye week. [ GREG M. COOPER | Associated Press ]

TAMPA ― The NFL trade deadline passed Tuesday without the Bucs swinging a deal to fortify a secondary decimated by injuries.

But that doesn’t mean help isn’t on the way.

Tampa Bay is hoping starting cornerbacks Carlton Davis (quad) and Sean Murphy-Bunting (dislocated elbow) will return sometime after the bye week.

The Bucs also are optimistic about receiver Antonio Brown returning from an ankle/foot injury that has forced him to miss the last two games.

By far, the Bucs’ biggest needs are in the secondary. Veteran cornerback Richard Sherman, who suffered a hamstring injury in his third game in 12 days, was active Sunday but did not play against the Saints.

There were only a few veteran cornerbacks potentially available, including Kyle Fuller, who was being shopped by the Broncos. Fuller, 29, has 17 tackles and no interceptions this season.

The Bucs (6-2) maintain a half-game lead over the Saints entering their bye week. As expected, the team did not entertain any real offers for running back Ronald Jones, who lost his starting job to Leonard Fournette.

Coach Bruce Arians said it would take something “extraordinary” for them to deal Jones, and that never materialized, nor did they seek to move him.

• • •

