CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bucs swing no deals as trade deadline passes

By Rick Stroud
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZFUv5_0ckWM6wy00
The Bucs are hoping starting cornerbacks Carlton Davis (quad), pictured, and Sean Murphy-Bunting (dislocated elbow) will return sometime after the bye week. [ GREG M. COOPER | Associated Press ]

TAMPA ― The NFL trade deadline passed Tuesday without the Bucs swinging a deal to fortify a secondary decimated by injuries.

But that doesn’t mean help isn’t on the way.

Tampa Bay is hoping starting cornerbacks Carlton Davis (quad) and Sean Murphy-Bunting (dislocated elbow) will return sometime after the bye week.

The Bucs also are optimistic about receiver Antonio Brown returning from an ankle/foot injury that has forced him to miss the last two games.

By far, the Bucs’ biggest needs are in the secondary. Veteran cornerback Richard Sherman, who suffered a hamstring injury in his third game in 12 days, was active Sunday but did not play against the Saints.

There were only a few veteran cornerbacks potentially available, including Kyle Fuller, who was being shopped by the Broncos. Fuller, 29, has 17 tackles and no interceptions this season.

The Bucs (6-2) maintain a half-game lead over the Saints entering their bye week. As expected, the team did not entertain any real offers for running back Ronald Jones, who lost his starting job to Leonard Fournette.

Coach Bruce Arians said it would take something “extraordinary” for them to deal Jones, and that never materialized, nor did they seek to move him.

• • •

Sign up for the Bucs RedZone newsletter to get updates and analysis on the latest team and NFL news from Bucs beat writer Joey Knight.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Bucs’ Devin White fined more than $25,000 for actions in Saints game

The NFL has fined Bucs inside linebacker Devin White a total of $25,750 for his actions resulting in pivotal penalties in Sunday’s 36-27 loss to the Saints. White was fined $15,450 for two unnecessary-roughness infractions: a horse-collar tackle of Jameis Winston that resulted in a season-ending injury to the former Bucs quarterback; and a roughing-the-passer whistle the possession following Winston’s injury.
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Rays lose Sherriff, Drake, Reed as roster shuffle begins

ST. PETERSBURG — The inevitable churning of the Rays’ bullpen began this week with lefthanded reliever Ryan Sherriff being claimed by the Phillies off waivers, along with Cody Reed and Oliver Drake becoming free agents after going unclaimed on waivers. Tampa Bay needed to clear space because players on the...
MLB
The Spun

Everyone Has The Same Message For Terry Bradshaw

We’re a couple of weeks removed from Terry Bradshaw’s wild claim about Sam Darnold, which means it’s time to revisit it…. Earlier in October, the FOX analyst claimed that the Carolina Panthers hit on the best quarterback in franchise history when they acquired Darnold from the Jets. “I think [the...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals 1 Thing He Dislikes About Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to be doing just fine in the Sunshine State, but it turns out there’s one thing he dislikes about his new home. On Saturday afternoon, Brady tweeted “Missing the fall this year.”. Brady spent roughly two decades in Massachusetts, so he certainly got...
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Make Official Decision On Marcus Mariota

During the Las Vegas Raiders‘ season opener, Marcus Mariota suffered a quad injury on a 31-yard run. He was placed on injured reserve shortly after the game. After missing the past four games, Mariota has finally been activated off injured reserve. This means he’ll now rejoin the 53-man roster and return to his role as the Raiders’ backup quarterback.
NFL
Popculture

Colin Kaepernick Shares Big Update on NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Fuller
Person
Richard Sherman
Person
Antonio Brown
The Spun

Dez Bryant Has 1 Team In Mind For Odell Beckham Jr.

Ahead of tomorrow’s NFL trade deadline there is speculation that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could be on the move. And if the Browns are willing to part with OBJ, wide receiver Dez Bryant has a destination in mind. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Bryant proposed that the...
NFL
hypefresh.co

Seahawks Russell Wilson, Singer Ciara Potential Divorce Rumors

The rumors have begun to stir up that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Popstar Ciara may be parting ways. This past year, the Seahawks started 5-0, ended the year 12-4 with a first-round exit in the playoffs. Although, their season was underwhelming to add more fuel to the fire, the rumors started to rise about Wilson’s future in Seattle, per NBC sports.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

The Seahawks Signed A New Quarterback On Wednesday

Last week, the Seattle Seahawks learned that Russell Wilson would have to miss an extended period of time due to a finger injury. With him out for at least the next month, the front office has decided to bring in another quarterback as an insurance policy. On Wednesday, the Seahawks...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Trade Deadline#Bucs#American Football
The Spun

Denver Broncos Have Released Veteran Wide Receiver

It has been a busy day of roster transactions for the Denver Broncos, one of which was the release of a veteran wide receiver from the practice squad. Denver let go of wideout John Brown this afternoon, two weeks after the 31-year-old pass catcher signed with the team’s taxi squad. Brown was one of three players cut from the Broncos’ practice squad today, joining center Javon Patterson and defensive back Saivion Smith.
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
The Spun

Andy Reid Sends Clear Message About Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has officially hit a rough patch this season, but it doesn’t sound like head coach Andy Reid is too worried about it. During this Thursday’s press conference, Reid spoke to the media about Mahomes’ turnover problem. The former MVP already has nine interceptions this season.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Make A Decision On Cam Newton

The New Orleans Saints are in need of a new starting quarterback, as Jameis Winston is out with a “significant” knee injury. Many have suggested that the Saints make a run at Cam Newton. The free agent quarterback played in the NFC South for most of his career and is very familiar with the Saints. Newton could step in and attempt to lead New Orleans to the postseason.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Michael Irvin Has A 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Legendary former NFL wide receiver and current analyst Michael Irvin had some stern words for Aaron Rodgers on his podcast this afternoon. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 today and because he is unvaccinated, he’ll have to sit 10 days, at minimum. The Green Bay Packers star had previously indicated he was vaccinated during the summer, though he used the word “immunized” to perhaps create some leeway.
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
47K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy