The New England Revolution stole a precious point with a late rally in Sunday night’s 2-2 road draw with Orlando City SC at Exploria Stadium. Striker Adam Buksa, who entered the game at the start of the second half, scored both goals. Buksa redirected a Gustavo Bou feed in the 81st minute to make it a one-goal game. He tied the match with a header in the 93rd minute for his 16th of the season. Buksa has eight goals and two assists in his last nine appearances.

MLS ・ 14 DAYS AGO