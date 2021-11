The NASDAQ 100 rallied a bit on Tuesday to test the 16,000 region. At this point, it is probably only a matter of time before the market continues to go even higher, as we have been in such a bullish run. We are in the midst of earnings season, so that does suggest that perhaps we could get a few catalysts here and there. It should be noted that the candlestick for the trading session on Monday was very bullish, and we have broken above there. Ultimately, I do think that this is a market that will go much higher, perhaps reaching towards the 16,500 level rather quickly.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO