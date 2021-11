Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DSgyW8Mg9OY. The Wizards run a neat stagger play, with Beal and Trez setting staggered down screens for KCP in the corner on the left side of the floor. KCP cuts baseline, which forces a switch and Lou Williams starts guarding Beal. Beal then gets a down screen from Trez (screen the screener) and comes off for an open 3 after Lou Williams gets hindered by Trez's screen. Capela does a great job of helping Williams in defending Beal until he can recover from the screen, but he drops back too early and the Hawks concede an open 3.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO