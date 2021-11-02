CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

‘Succession’ condo hits the market in NYC for $23 million

By Nexstar Media Wire, TheRealDeal
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WHDvj_0ckWJCz200

( TheRealDeal ) – Most people will never experience a day in the life of the Roy family from HBO’s “Succession.” Someone can live like a character from the show, though.

The Manhattan condo unit belonging to Kendall Roy’s ex-wife on the series is on the market for $23.3 million, according to the New York Post. The apartment is located in the Woolworth Tower Residences in Tribeca.

According to the Realtor.com listing, the 6,700-square-foot apartment on the 29th floor comes with five bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. Natural light abounds thanks to six skylights and 22-foot ceilings, bringing light to the Roys’ typically dark dealings.

Other features of the home include a 2,700-square-foot terrace, a wine fridge in the kitchen, a steam shower and a freestanding Porcelanosa soaking tub in the bathroom.

The building comes with amenities of its own. Residents have access to a pool, a fitness studio, a wine cellar and a tasting room — everything needed to live like a member of the Roy clan.

The third season of “Succession” premiered a few weeks ago and has already seen storylines play out at the for-sale unit. Kendall Roy was seen in the condo plotting his father’s demise. Kendall can also be seen interacting with his siblings, lawyers, girlfriend and most importantly, Cousin Greg.

Whether the popularity of the show helps sell the unit remains to be seen, but perhaps a change in marketing strategy was in order, given its failure to sell despite price cuts. The property was listed in May 2019 for more than $33.3 million before being dropped to about $29.9 million in October 2019, where it stayed while shifting on and off the market.

The price dropped just below $26 million this April before being relisted at its current $23.3 million last month. Stan Ponte and Joshua Judge from Sotheby’s International Realty have the listing.

“Succession” viewers have gotten to check out plenty of luxury real estate over the show’s three seasons, including some properties that have hit the market after their appearances on the small screen.

A Southampton estate that formerly belonged to Henry Ford II and more recently served as the Roy family’s summer home, sold earlier this month for $105 million. The final price was $70 million below ask but marked the most expensive single-parcel in Hamptons history.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Iraqi prime minister survives assassination attempt with armed drones

Erbil, Iraq — Iraq's prime minister was unharmed in an attack by an explosive-laden drone on his residence in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, officials said Sunday. Iraqi state media described the attack as an assassination attempt on the prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi. In a televised video message, al-Kadhimi said...
MIDDLE EAST
The Hill

Appeals court stays Biden vaccine mandate for businesses

An appeals court ruled on Saturday to temporarily halt President Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 employees or more. The ruling came from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) filed a challenge to the mandate requiring employers with over 100 or more employees to get vaccinated or undergo frequent testing directly with the court.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Southampton, NY
New York City, NY
Business
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Real Estate
The Hill

Fuel tanker explodes, killing dozens in Sierra Leone

A fuel tanker exploded following a collision with another truck in Sierra Leone on Friday, killing dozens of people and injuring more than 100 others. Deputy Health Minister Amara Jambai told Reuters that at least 99 people had died and many more were seeking treatment across the country’s capital city.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

Travis Scott speaks out after Astroworld Festival tragedy

(CNN) — Rapper and producer Travis Scott, the organizer of the Astroworld Festival in Houston where at least eight people died Friday night, gave his first on-camera statement in a video posted to his Instagram account Saturday night. "I'm honestly just devastated," Scott said as he repeatedly sighed and rubbed...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Ford
The Hill

'SNL' parodies Aaron Rodgers's position on vaccines

“Saturday Night Live” parodied Aaron Rodgers’s position on vaccines during the sketch comedy show’s latest episode, shining a light on the controversy surrounding the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 last week, which stirred questions regarding his vaccination status. In August, the quarterback said he was “immunized,”...
NFL
WWLP

WWLP

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy