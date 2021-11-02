CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney On Ice Returns To PPG Paints Arena In March

 5 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Disney On Ice is coming back to Pittsburgh this spring.

Your favorite Disney characters will skate around PPG Paints Arena from March 3 to 6.

Tickets are on sale now. You can get them here .

