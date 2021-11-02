CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico is Trying to Stop Two Auctions of Pre-Columbian Artifacts in Paris

By Tessa Solomon
 4 days ago
Mexico’s restitution efforts continue as government officials attempt to stop two auctions of Pre-Columbian artifacts in Paris. Bidding opens today at the French auction house Artcurial for a group of Islamic and Pre-Columbian objects, while a Christie’s auction of Pre-Columbian and Taino objects from a private collection is scheduled for November 10.

In a statement, the Mexican Embassy in France expressed its “deep concern” about the legality of the sale. In the letter, officials stressed that “the commercialization of archaeological pieces encourages transnational crime and creates the favorable conditions for the recrudescence of the looting of cultural property through illegal excavations.”

Embassy officials directly requested that each sale be halted, arguing that the sale of the country’s cultural treasures was “far from promoting a better knowledge and appreciation of original cultures” and instead “strips these invaluable objects of their cultural, historical and symbolic essence, turning them into commodities or curiosities by separating them from the anthropological environment from which they come.” Likewise, officials sent letters to the president of Christie’s Paris and the executive president of Artcurial.

The Mexican Secretary of Culture, Alejandra Frausto Guerrero, has also strongly condemned the sale, referencing the Declaration of Intent on the Strengthening of Cooperation against Illicit Trafficking in Cultural Property, which was signed by the Mexican and French governments last July. The agreement signaled a recommitment of both countries to the restitution and protection of each nation’s respective cultural property.

Frausto Guerrero called the Artcurial sale, which contains 37 archaeological pieces from pre-Columbian cultures, a “crime.” In an open letter, she called on Artcurial to stop the auction and take into consideration the historical values of the objects “which are superior to any commercial interest.”

Meanwhile, UNESCO told AFP that it received a letter from Mexican officials expressing concern over the auctions. “We are examining the information they have provided us about the illegality of the sale of about 78 objects offered for sale by Christie’s,” a UNESCO spokesperson said. The Mexican embassy said in a statement that it hopes UNESCO will exert its influence to stop the sales.

However, bidding opened as scheduled at Artcurial’s online platform, with several pieces already sold. Neither auction house has yet to publicly respond to the Mexican government. The catalogue for the Artcurial sale lists more than 40 pre-Columbian artifacts, carrying values estimated between €200 and €10,000 ($231–$11,600), while Christie’s expects to earn upwards of a combined €41 million ($47 million) across its 78 lots.

In recent years, the Mexican government has initiated concerted action to stop the international trafficking and sale of cultural property. In September, Mexican authorities succeeded in halting an auction of 17 Mexican artifacts that appeared at the Rome-based Casa Bertolami Fine Arts. Every piece that had yet to be sold was secured and returned to Mexico, while the delivery of the artifacts that had already been purchased was blocked. However, an auction of 30 pieces of pre-Columbian artifacts in Germany proceeded that month as planned.

Smithonian

Thousands of Pre-Hispanic Structures Found Along Route of Controversial Railway in Mexico

Archaeologists conducting excavations ahead of construction of a high-speed railway in southern Mexico have discovered thousands of pre-Hispanic structures, burial grounds and artifacts dated to as early as 700 B.C.E. The team, from Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), used laser scans and satellite imaging to survey the area, reports Radina Gigova for CNN.
AMERICAS
birminghamtimes.com

Day Of The Dead Brings Pre-Columbian Culture In Mexico Back To Life

Day of the Dead is a celebration, a ritual and a tradition held on November 1 and 2 that brings together two cultures — the Mexica and the Spanish. The tradition tends to be distorted outside of Mexico, says Héctor Darío Aguirre, a PhD in Anthropology. Also, the idea of...
DRINKS
ARTnews

Smithsonian’s Museum of African Art Begins Process to Repatriate Its Benin Bronzes

The Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African Art in Washington, D.C., said it has removed Benin Bronzes in its collection from view and plans to begin the process to repatriate them. In total, the museum holds 42 objects from the Kingdom of Benin, in what is now Nigeria. The museum is currently conducting research into the provenance of its Benin Bronzes but confirmed that 16 of them were found to have been looted as part of a 1897 raid by British troops. Several of the objects entered the Smithsonian’s collection in the late 1960s and ’70s as gifts from Joseph H....
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Sought-After Emerging Artists, Shredded Banksy Bring Pre-Pandemic Energy to London Auctions

In the months after lockdown ended, it appeared that the pandemic had brought an end to the days when auction salesrooms buzzed with bidding wars between international collectors. Based on two sales held in the London this week, it seems that that energy is once again returning. This week, as collectors descended on London for the first Frieze week since 2019, Christie’s and Sotheby’s held their modern and contemporary art evening sales in the British capital. Together, the two sales—which were led by Christie’s Europe president Jussi Pylkkänen and Sotheby’s European chairman Oliver Barker—generated a hammer total of $164 million (or...
ENTERTAINMENT
AFP

Two foreign women killed in Mexico resort shooting

A shootout between suspected gang members left two foreign women dead and three injured at a restaurant in Mexico's Caribbean beach resort of Tulum, authorities said Thursday. The women killed were from Germany and India while the injured were from Germany and the Netherlands, the district attorney's office in Quintana Roo state said. Famed for its ancient Mayan ruins and turquoise waters, Tulum is one of the country's top tourist destinations, but it has been shaken by turf wars between rival gangs. The shooting took place on Wednesday evening at a restaurant in the center of the Riviera Maya town, which draws thousands of foreign tourists every year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ARTnews

Nazi-Looted El Greco Painting Comes to Christie’s After Return to Heirs of Original Owner

Three Old Master paintings looted during WWII, including a storied El Greco, will be auctioned during the Old Masters evening sale at Christie’s in London on December 7. All of the paintings formerly belonged to Julius and Camilla Priester; the couple’s heirs received the works within the past several years, more than seven decades after the canvases were seized by the Nazis. Julius Priester was a Jewish-Austrian industrialist who amassed his wealth in the oil and energy sector. He and his wife garnered a collection of more than 80 Old Master paintings that included works by Peter Paul Rubens, Anthony van...
VISUAL ART
Vice

2 Tourists Killed as Cartels Creep Into Mexico’s Tulum Resort Area

A shootout at a popular outdoor restaurant in the trendy resort of Tulum that killed two foreign tourists and wounded three more ripped through the Caribbean town’s laid-back vibe and shocked many who’d considered the region an oasis immune to Mexico’s insecurity. But the October 20 killings revealed the dark...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ARTnews

ARTnews Market Brief: Authentic Warhol Sold Among $250 Fakes, Napoleon’s Wife’s Tiaras Head to Auction, and More

New York Collective Hides Authentic Warhol in Sale of $250 Fakes New York art collective MSCHF is selling nearly 1,000 images of an Andy Warhol drawing—one of which is the original work itself—for $250. The group is selling the stash through a website called the Museum of Forgeries. MSCHF purchased Fairies, the authentic 1954 ballpoint pen drawing, depicting three winged figures; the collective said it is worth $20,000. MSCHF’s 999 copies and Warhol’s drawing are are being billed as a grouping titled Possibly Real Copy Of ‘Fairies’ by Andy Warhol. It could be considered an artwork in its own right, the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Cancun resort guests told to shelter as battle between ‘rival drug dealers’ leaves two dead on Mexican beach

Guests at a Cancun resort were told to shelter inside the building after a gun battle between alleged rival drug dealers on the beach that left two dead.The local Mexican attorney general said no tourists had been seriously harmed or kidnapped in the confrontation between “antagonistic groups of drug dealers” in Bahía Petempich, Mexico, near Cancun.But two of suspected gangsters were shot dead in the fight, and a report from a government command centre added suggested that one person may have been have been kidnapped and taken away in a boat. About 15 armed people were involved, it said.The incident...
PUBLIC SAFETY
