Florida State

Florida school board member receives death threats after taking elementary students to gay-owned bar for field trip

By WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff
 5 days ago

MIAMI (NBC) – An elementary school field trip to a popular bar and grill in Florida is causing controversy, leading to a state investigation and reported death threats against a school board member.

The uproar began when Broward County Public Schools board member Sarah Leonardi posted photos on social media Wednesday of the Wilton Manors Elementary School field trip to Rosie’s Bar and Grill.

Following her post, Leonardi said she has been “attacked with bigoted comments and death threats.”

The LGBTQ-owned eatery is known for its racy menu but chaperones, including the mayor of Wilton Manors, said special child-appropriate menus were used for the field trip.

Broward County Public Schools officials said the trip was part of teaching students about neighborhood safety, community helpers, and the importance of being a community member.

“The whole thing was very very innocent it was there to help the children what life is when you go there and to do something on their own, to turn it into what it is turning into for these vile people is disgraceful for them,” Wilton Manor Mayor Scott Newton who was a chaperone on the trip said.

Rosie’s has hosted the field trip for about a decade.

“It’s terribly sad that it’s blowing up in this way. It’s taking such a nice event and putting ugly labels on it and stereotypes and it’s very troubling,” said Rosie’s owner, John Zieba.

Comments / 40

Miriam Martinez
4d ago

I agree why take kids to a bar gay or not with so many others restaurants around. There is an agenda behind this I’m sure.

Reply
11
James Jaudon
4d ago

She was starting trouble and she knew it. Now she'll get fired , sue for millions and win. How entitled, with the children.

Reply(8)
9
Patty J
4d ago

Did the parents actually sign a permission slip for their 2nd graders to go on a field trip to a bar? This makes no sense.

Reply(4)
7
 

IN THIS ARTICLE
WFLA

WFLA

