Patriots do not make any trade deadline moves

The NFL trade deadline has passed and as expected, the Patriots did not make any moves.

In fact, it was a very quiet deadline across the league.

Cornerback was viewed as a position of need, but rookie Shaun Wade, who was acquired via trade at the end of training camp, returned to practice last week from a concussion. Since he hasn’t appeared in a game this year, he could be viewed as a deadline addition of sorts.

Also, the team just signed veteran cornerbacks Brian Poole and De’Vante Bausby to the practice squad. They could be elevated to the active roster a maximum of two times each.

Some speculated on wide receiver N'Keal Harry potentially being traded, but it's likely there were no calls on him. Also the fact he could potentially have a role for the Patriots down the stretch.

With the deadline passed, now all players that are released are subject to waivers. Before, it was just players with less than four years of service.

The 4-4 Patriots will take on the Panthers this Sunday in Carolina.