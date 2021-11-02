CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEE IT: Woman Snatches $7,000 Chihuahua Puppy From Boca Pet Shop

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

BOCA RATON (CBSMiami) – Police in Boca Raton have released surveillance video of a family, working together to steal a $7,000 puppy from a pet store.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, a family of four was visiting the Puppy Buddy Pet Store the evening of October 30.

WATCH: Surveillance video of puppy being stolen

Police say the video shows a woman in a white blouse picking up Rosie, a 12-week-old female Chihuahua and then putting the puppy into her bag while another woman, in a black shirt, conceals the activity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rowHB_0ckWI42g00

Rosie, a 12-week-old chihuahua, was stolen from the Puppy Buddy Pet Store on Oct. 30. (Courtesy: Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office)

A man in a yellowish shirt standing outside the store but looking in, was clearly with the suspects as well, according to investigators.

A fourth man in a white shirt was also there as well as a young boy, believed to be the son of the woman in the black shirt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pxSbq_0ckWI42g00

Suspects wanted for stealing Rosie, a 12-week-old Chihuahua from the Puppy Buddy Pet Store in Boca Raton on Oct. 30. (Courtesy: Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office)

The suspects arrived in a maroon 2021-2022 Chrysler Pacifica.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A39fV_0ckWI42g00

The suspects were driving this maroon 2021-2022 Chrysler Pacifica. (Courtesy: Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office)

If you recognize any of the suspects, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

