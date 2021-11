This year’s Halloween edition of Outside Lands is upon us! Get ready to go with set times, festival policies, and more. After over two years of waiting, Outside Lands descends upon Golden Gate Park this weekend! With this year’s edition, we can’t wait to see what spooky surprises will be in store. Boasting a stacked, diverse lineup, immersive experiences, the brand new SOMA Tent, there will be no shortage of fun all weekend long. Whether you’re dancing the night away at one of the San Francisco-themed stages or tasting local Bay Area wares, there is truly something for all palettes.

