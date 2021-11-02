CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenville, WV

Glenville State women’s hoops ranked in WBCA Preseason Poll

By Ryan Decker
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rvtO3_0ckWGuCb00

Press release from Glenville State College Athletics

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Coach Kim Stephens and her Glenville State College Lady Pioneers are entering another season nationally ranked. This season, they have been tabbed as the No. 14 team in the nation in the 2021-22 WBCA NCAA Division II Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll .

Glenville has advanced to the NCAA Tournament in all five years of Stephens’ tenure at GSC, and the squad advanced to the Round of 32 last season, they ended 2021 ranked 23 rd in the nation. The top six scorers from last year’s team all return.

Season-opening tournaments begin next week, and GSC opens their ’22 season at the Carol Eckman Memorial Tournament, hosted by West Chester University. Bloomsburg is set as their first opponent on Saturday, November 13 th .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glenville, WV
Glenville, WV
Sports
Glenville, WV
Basketball
City
Eckman, WV
WBOY 12 News

Six local teams qualify for State volleyball tournament

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Six local teams qualified for the State volleyball tournament in Charleston after either winning a Regional Title or finishing as Regional Runner Up. In AAA: Morgantown and Bridgeport both qualified. In AA: Philip Barbour and Robert C. Byrd will head to the State Tournament. In A: Ritchie County and Gilmer County both […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#College Athletics#West Chester University#Coaches Poll#Wbca Preseason#The Ncaa Tournament#Gsc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
578K+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy