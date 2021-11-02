CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Existing Nutritional Guidelines For Pregnant People Are Subpar, Study Finds

By Sofia Quaglia
 4 days ago
A new study shows that pregnant people are largely left out of nutrition studies informing guidelines for the United States and Canada’s Dietary Reference Intakes. Out of all the nutrient studies, only 17% included pregnant people or people who are lactating, making it difficult to provide accurate guidelines. Still,...

Study: Women and Pregnant People Are Underrepresented in Research to Inform Nutrition Reference Values

Women and pregnant people are underrepresented in the studies used to draw up the nutritional guidance provided to Americans and Canadians, according to a recent paper published by George Washington University researchers. “Our research is the first comprehensive review of the underlying research that informs nutrient reference values,” said Emily...
Study Says Pregnant Women Slower to Respond to COVID-19 Vaccine

A new study says it is crucial that pregnant and breastfeeding women receive both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in order to be fully vaccinated. Researchers at Harvard University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Massachusetts General Hospital and the University of Pennsylvania gave the vaccines to 84 pregnant women, 31 breastfeeding mothers and 16 non-pregnant women of roughly the same ages. They discovered that pregnant and breastfeeding women had developed fewer antibodies three to four weeks after the first shot compared to non-pregnant women.
Study: Apps could improve communication between providers, pregnant patients

Many pregnant patients who are at high risk for preeclampsia aren’t receiving recommendations for prophylactic low-dose aspirin, but digital tools could facilitate better communication between patients and providers, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open. The study used the MyHealthyPregnancy app, which was developed by Naima Health. The...
Vaccinated pregnant people pass COVID antibodies to their babies, Langone study finds

Jenna Silverstein got the COVID-19 vaccine and a booster shot while she was pregnant — one of the 35% of pregnant people aged 18-49 to receive a vaccine. Because Silverstein, an OB-GYN and chief resident at NYU Langone Helath, has an increased risk of exposure to the virus, she decided it was safer to get the vaccine and booster shot while pregnant instead of waiting to give birth.
Experts Weigh In On If Pregnant People Should Get the COVID-19 Booster Shot

The COVID-19 booster is available to all pregnant women who have previously received a vaccine at least six months ago. Booster shots of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson are available. You can mix-and-match vaccines. COVID-19 booster shots are safe and recommended in pregnancy, and can protect the pregnant parent...
Study Reveals Shocking Risks Pregnant People Would Face Under a National Abortion Ban

Outlawing any and all terminations of pregnancies across the entirety of the United States could result in a 21 percent jump in pregnancy-related deaths, estimates a recent study. Among Black communities, the figure is an even more shocking 33 percent. The research doesn't even take into account the potential risks of illicit abortions, which, although safer today than in the past, aren't 100 percent risk-free, so they could push the mortality rate even higher. While the scenario is purely hypothetical, not to mention extreme, the prediction highlights the potential costs of broad-sweeping legislation that seeks to simplify what is a complex and...
Multi-disciplinary national study to develop guidelines for patients on blood thinners

While researching how to preemptively manage patients on blood thinners for endodontic surgery last year, dental medicine professor Anita Aminoshariae was surprised to find no clear medical guidelines about what differentiates a major surgery from a minor one. "These distinctions matter because it's a delicate balancing between bleeding too much...
Smoking marijuana could lead to breakthrough COVID cases, study finds

Heavy marijuana users who are also vaccinated may be more susceptible to breakthrough cases of COVID-19, a new study found. The study, published last Tuesday in World Psychology, found that those with a substance use disorder (SUD) — a dependence on marijuana, alcohol, cocaine, opioids and tobacco — were more likely to contract the coronavirus after receiving both of their vaccination shots.
Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

Coronavirus cases are going down but COVID-19 is still taking a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
The One Sure Sign You Have COVID Now

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has mutated to become more contagious—as easy to catch as chickenpox, experts now say. At the same time, the most common symptoms of COVID seem to be changing, and a new symptom is most frequently reported. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Stay up to date on the latest health and medical news with trustworthy and accurate reporting from Verywell Health’s team of health journalists, industry experts, and board-certified physicians.

