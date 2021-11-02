CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New video may explain ‘guy in a jetpack’ pilots reported seeing above LA, police say

By Nexstar Media Wire, Carlos Herrera, Nouran Salahieh
 5 days ago

Police on Tuesday shared new video of a flying object after repeated reports of pilots seeing jet packs near Los Angeles International Airport spurred a federal investigation.

