It wasn't pretty — that seems to be a common theme — but the Kansas City Chiefs were able to get back above .500 for the first time since Week 1 with a victory over the visiting Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The Chiefs' offense was the third-best unit on the day, as Steve Spagnuolo's defense impressed for long stretches and Dave Toub's special teams group was, well, special. In the end, though, Kansas City did what it needed to do and is now right back in the thick of the AFC playoff race.

NFL ・ 17 HOURS AGO